Report: 95 celebs who declared Kavanaugh guilty give Joe Biden a pass

May 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Nearly 100 entertainment figures who promoted unsubstantiated rape allegations against future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have not held former Vice President Joe Biden to the same standard, according to a new analysis by a conservative media watchdog group.

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade alleges that in 1993, then-Senator Biden assaulted her in a “semi-private” stairwell on Capitol Hill. “He had me against the wall,” she says. “And then his hands were down my skirt and up my skirt. And I was wearing – I wasn’t wearing anything underneath. And then, with his hand, he went from there and entered me – with his hand – and as he was trying to kiss me, and saying things to me.”

Biden vociferously denies Reade’s claims, but has so far refused calls to unseal the University of Delaware’s records of his time in the Senate, which Reade says may still contain a copy of the complaint she filed with his office, as well as notes corroborating that she brought it up to former staffers of his at the time.

On Monday, NewsBusters reported that it has reviewed the public statements of 95 celebrities, including Alyssa Milano, Lady Gaga, and Jimmy Kimmel, and found that while they were quick to champion 2018 allegations that Kavanaugh had raped and assaulted multiple women in college, they have either downplayed or ignored Reade’s story.

Milano, for instance, went so far as to lead a sit-in at Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ office in hopes of pressuring her to vote against Kavanaugh. Last month, however, she wrote that while the Biden allegations “concern me, deeply,” she also “can’t picture (him) doing any of the things of which he’s accused,” and declared it “OK to be confused by the complexities progressive women face at every choice.”

Actress Bette Middler responded to the Kavanaugh claims by complaining that women were treated like “the n-word of the world,” yet attacked Reade by claiming someone was “paying to #SWIFTBOAT Joe Biden” (“swiftboat” is a left-wing term for making supposedly-false claims against a politician, coined to de-legitimize a group of Vietnam veterans who spoke out against John Kerry in 2004).

While the available evidence supporting Reade’s claims is far from conclusive, it is far stronger than that brought against Kavanaugh. The details include the fact that she has filed a police report (opening herself up to legal consequences if she’s found to be lying), the fact that a handful of former Reade associates say she told them about the incident in the 1990s, the discovery of a 1993 clip of Reade’s mother calling Larry King’s CNN show to discuss her daughter’s “problem” with a “prominent senator,” and a 1996 court document in Reade’s divorce corroborating that she had “related a problem that she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.”

By contrast, none of the people Christine Blasey Ford claimed attended the party where Kavanaugh allegedly tried to rape her could recall any such event, and critics identified numerous inconsistencies in her various accounts of the incident. Julie Swetnick changed several details of her own story, and had been involved in multiple fraud lawsuits pertaining to false harassment claims. Deborah Ramirez, meanwhile, had admitted to former classmates she wasn’t even sure of her alleged assaulter’s identity.

“So much for privileged male predators being the threat to women,” NewsBusters’ Gabriel Hays wrote. “If they are liberal, the rules don’t apply.”

The pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, anti-religious liberty Biden is the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in the November election.