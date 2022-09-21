Report claims VP of German bishops conference knowingly promoted abusive priests

Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, a heterodox, pro-LGBT vice president of the German Synodal Path, enabled accused sex predators and allowed them to have access to young people, according to a report commissioned by his diocese.

OSNABRÜCK, Germany (LifeSiteNews) – Historians and lawyers presented a 600-page interim report on the abuse cases that happened in the German diocese of Osnabrück on Tuesday. The report accuses the current vice president of the German Bishops Conference (DBK) of appointing abusive priests “even those whose dangerousness could hardly be doubted.”

This report is an independent research project of the University of Osnabrück, which had been commissioned by the diocese itself. The handling of reported abuse cases by the current bishop of Osnabrück, Franz-Josef Bode, who is also the vice president of the DBK and a vice president of the German Synodal Path, is criticized in the report. About Bode, who has been bishop of Osnabrück since 1995, the report says:

[…] in the first decades of his term in office, individuals who have been accused [of abuse] on several occasions, even those whose dangerousness could hardly be doubted, were left in their offices or appointed to offices that made further opportunities for committing crimes possible, e.g. as […] parish administrator or even entrusted with leadership tasks in pastoral care for young people.

The interim report contains “case studies of 15 priests and one deacon accused of perpetrating sexual violence against minors or those in need of protection. It shows how diocesan leaders acted when they became aware of the allegations. It traces what information diocesan leaders had and what actions they took based on that information.”

RELATED: Cdl. Brandmüller: German Synodal Path decisions a ‘mass apostasy from Holy Scripture and Tradition’

Speaking about one of the abuse cases, the report says:

[…] Bishop Bode should have insisted that decisive action be taken against the suspect in order to put an immediate and certain end to his actions towards children and adolescents. In particular, the suspect should have been immediately prohibited from receiving children and adolescents in his private apartment or from being alone with them in a closed room; and of course, from offering them alcohol. Compliance with such a prohibition should have been monitored by appropriate measures.

Furthermore, the interim report comments on the lack of help for abuse victims since the cases became public in 2010:

Bishop Bode’s gesture, outstanding among German bishops, of laying down on the ground in 2010 and asking the affected for forgiveness, was accompanied by a promise to fully exhaust aid to victims. However, this was not implemented in his diocese’s administrative practice toward those affected.

Reacting to the interim report Bode said, “I had wanted this interim report so that the truth would come to light as quickly as possible. Now, of course, I am very concerned with how blind we have actually been, and how I have been blind to the suffering and perspectives of those affected.”

Bode has been in high-level positions in the Catholic Church in Germany for many years. He became Bishop of Osnabrück in 1995 and the following year took on important tasks in the DBK. From 1996-2010, he was chairman of the DBK Youth Commission, colloquially known as the “youth bishop.” He then became chairman of the DBK Pastoral Commission and its sub-commission “Women in Church and Society.”

From 2017 until today he has been vice president of the DBK. On top of that, he was one of the DBK delegates to the 2015 General Assembly of the World Synod of Bishops in Rome. In 2019, the DBK appointed Bode as the responsible leader of the preparatory forum for questions of sexual morality within the framework of the German Synodal Way. In dialogue with the Central Committee of German Catholics, Bode was also responsible for the issue of sexuality and sexual morality. He is now one of the two vice presidents of the Synodal Way.

READ: German Synodal Way approves text calling homosexual acts ‘not sinful’ and ‘not intrinsically evil’

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: We won't give any money to liberal bishops who attack the Faith Show Petition Text 9920 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Liberal bishops around the world continue promoting heterodox views on homosexuality, female priests, divorce, contraception, and more — advancing anti-Catholic positions that jeopardize the salvation of souls. Such bishops often sideline, ignore and even persecute traditional Catholics who simply ask that the Faith be preserved and passed on to their children. But traditional Catholics cannot be silenced any longer, which is why we are uniting in this international boycott of modernist bishops and dioceses until the deposit of Faith is upheld by the hierarchy again. SIGN: We will not fund modernist bishops or priests who undermine the Catholic Faith, but rather direct our contributions towards faithful clergy and orders that work for the salvation of souls. There are countless examples of bishops working against Christ's Church in calling for divine law to be ignored in favor of sexual, doctrinal and liturgical deviancy, even trying to clamp down on Catholics who practise the Faith. Just last year, Cardinal Cupich banned traditional prayers after Mass, and more recently has curtailed the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese. Cardinal Cupich has banned the Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass



Who but a devil would ban these prayers after Mass — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) August 27, 2021 The attack on the Faith is out in the open, with modernist bishops causing scandal in countless ways: Shutting down the Latin Mass in numerous parishes

Rejecting the Church's teaching on sodomy

Ignoring Vatican cover-ups of abuse by fellow bishops

Celebrating LGBT Masses

And so much more! We have seen enough. Now is the time to show true Catholic unity against those who undermine the Faith - do not be bullied into submission by these men who would disfigure Christ's Church. JOIN THE BOYCOTT & SHARE! Tell everyone you know to STOP giving money to bishops who attack the Catholic Faith. "We therefore commit to a financial boycott of modernist bishops until the hierarchy resolves to uphold the entire deposit of Faith." If the bishops refuse to uphold and protect the teaching of Christ's Bride, the Catholic Church, then we must refuse to support them until they repent. Thank you P.S. — Demanding that liberal bishops be held to account through financial boycott will help save the Church from doctrinal and pastoral ruin. This is the first step in restoring the Faith for future generations. Our time is now, so please join us by signing today! Photos: Pope Francis. Flickr. Long Thiên; Cardinal Cupich. Flickr. Goat_Girl; Collection Plate: Lisa F. Young/Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Bode has made numerous heterodox statements in past. He claimed that the Catholic Church could start giving Communion to non-Catholics in mixed marriages and publicly supported blessings for same-sex couples, as well as female ordinations. In February of 2020, the German prelate made a scandalous statement, saying “For us, Christ became a human being, not a man.” This led to a public correction by his fellow Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, who described the statement as “ridiculous & heretical.”

Bode now potentially faces significant consequences for his alleged actions that could lead to his resignation from his responsibilities at the DBK and the Synodal Way and even his resignation from his position as bishop of Osnabrück.

The final results of the abuse study for the Osnabrück diocese are to be presented to the public in September 2024.

RELATED:

Top German bishop defends promotion of priest accused of sexually abusing women

Prominent German priest commits suicide following sex abuse allegations

Share











