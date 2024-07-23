Report: Device taken to Trump shooter’s home was tracked near FBI, Secret Service headquarters

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Committee discovered that a device 'regularly visited' the home and workplace of Thomas Crooks and Gallery Place, which is very close to Secret Service and FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project tracked devices that “regularly visited” would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks’ home and place of work, finding that the user of one of these devices also visited a location near Secret Service headquarters as well as FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

🚨ASSASINATION INFO DROP🚨 We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates. To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them.🧵 https://t.co/T5HETLhkgM pic.twitter.com/hMsI9dFwNk — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place. This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023. Who’s device is this? pic.twitter.com/b9ZIO5utDC — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024



One X user self-described as a “retired Army case officer” noted that the user of the D.C.-linked device, who “regularly visited” both Crooks’ home and workplace according to the Heritage Foundation, had visited a location in Gallery Place only “1.5 blocks from Secret Service HQ.”

“If you worked at SS and were going to meet someone in DC, those couple of locations on the map are some of the closest commercial locations to SSHQ (restaurants/etc),” the X user observed.

Gallery Place includes “business, shopping, dining, entertainment and condominiums all under one roof,” according to a travel site. While the location is closer to Secret Service headquarters, former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin told Blaze News, “It is the closest (location) off-site that I’m aware of to the Washington field office,” referencing FBI headquarters.

“Agents are assigned to Washington field, but they work out of Gallery Place,” Seraphin added.

Gallery Place is also located near the D.C. FBI field office, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters. The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters is located across the street from FBI headquarters.

Oversight Project representatives do not believe this device belonged to Crooks.

The Heritage Foundation project found that one device “linked to Crooks’ work” in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, traveled to Butler, the city where the assassination attempt was made on Trump. The device “traveled to Butler, PA on July 4th and July 8th,” with all activity stopping on July 12th, the day before the assassination attempt, according to the Oversight Project X account.

Here’s all the relevant locations within Bethel Park, PA that are linked to both Crooks’s home and place of work. pic.twitter.com/nfPVTw7U2o — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024



This device “stopped at a Home Depot in Butler where Crooks has been reported to have purchased a ladder,” the Western Journal reported.

One device linked to Crooks also visited Allegheny Arms, a gun store, on August 30, 2023, in Bethel Park.

On August 30, 2023, one device linked Crooks visited Allegheny Arms. pic.twitter.com/6JUFQ1gM1R — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024



At least nine devices were linked to Crooks’ home and place of work. They were tracked for their locations within the past year.

The Oversight Project is calling for a special commission, “comprised of external experts” in law enforcement, national security, and intelligence “ to “conduct a prompt and serious investigation” into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump because the Project deems Congress incapable of a proper investigation.

“The record of this Congress reveals they lack the political will, resources, technical ability, and legal acumen to conduct such an investigation,” the project’s X account wrote, noting that this has been demonstrated in “the Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden, and in attempts to hold Garland, Blinken, and Wray accountable for flouting Congressional subpoenas.”

“A major impediment to scaling up oversight and investigations is the need for a House vote for steps and enforcement mechanisms (contempt, leadership approval for subpoenas, etc.) throughout the process,” The Oversight Project explained on X. The group has suggested that “a House resolution could change the rules to empower a special commission.”

Despite the Heritage Foundation’s strong, consistent support for Trump’s presidential campaign, he has distanced himself from the group’s initiative Project 2025, claiming that some of its goals are “extreme,” and that it was created by the “radical right.”

