Report: Jeffrey Epstein threatened to blackmail Bill Gates by exposing affair with Russian woman

(LifeSiteNews) – Infamous convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly blackmailed Bill Gates by exposing the Microsoft co-founder’s affair with a Russian bridge player.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, Epstein attempted to use his knowledge about Gates’ alleged affair to coerce the tech billionaire into investing in his business ventures.

Gates met Russian Bridge player Mila Antonova around 2010 during a bridge tournament, according to the WSJ. One of Gates’ top advisers at the time, Boris Nikolic, introduced Antonova to Epstein in 2013 to raise money for the Russian bridge player’s business idea called “BridgePlanet.” Although Epstein ultimately decided not to invest, he did pay for Antonova’s studies in software programming.

According to the sources cited by the WSJ, Epstein emailed Gates in 2017 and asked for reimbursement for the cost of Antonova’s programming course.

“The sum was immaterial for the two men and the tone of the message was that Epstein knew about the affair and could expose it,” the WSJ report states, citing their sources.

This message was sent by Epstein after the convicted pedophile had tried and failed to convince Gates to invest “in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase.”

“The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men,” the WSJ reported.

A spokeswoman for Gates seemed to confirm that the Microsoft co-founder had a “relationship” with Antonova.

She told the WSJ that “Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates.”

The spokesperson furthermore added that Gates did not reimburse Epstein for Antonova’s programming course. “Mr. Gates had no financial dealings with Epstein,” she stated.

Epstein was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail in 2008 for “solicitation and procuring a person under the age of 18 for prostitution.”

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell, a few weeks after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking. His death was considered a suicide by the medical examiner, but the circumstances surrounding his death were extremely dubious. The two security cameras in front of Epstein’s cell allegedly “malfunctioned” the night that Epstein died and the jail guards “failed to follow a procedure overnight to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes.”

It has been widely speculated that Epstein was murdered because he could reveal indicting secrets about elites around the world, some of whom have allegedly visited his private Caribbean Island, where Epstein reportedly held underaged “sex slaves.”

Gates’ relationship with Epstein started around 2011 after Epstein had already been convicted of solicitation of a minor for prostitution. Flight logs reveal that Gates flew on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita express” plane from New Jersey to Florida, even though Gates has his own private plane.

Thorbjørn Jagland, the former prime minister of Norway, also attested to the lucrative business interests that Epstein and Gates were working on together, saying that at a 2013 meeting at Jagland’s residence regarding vaccine production “Bill Gates and Epstein arrived together, followed by the others.” Swedish newspaper DN Magasinet noted that “Epstein, who knew Gates, was the person that introduced the billionaire to IPI [International Peace Institute],” which later partnered with Gates in the “fight against polio.”

