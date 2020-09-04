Report shows Trump’s Justice Department will launch antitrust case against Google

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The New York Times has claimed that U.S. attorney general William Barr and the Department of Justice plan to bring antitrust charges against Google in the coming weeks.

According to the new report, Justice Department officials have told lawyers working on the antitrust inquiry into Google “to wrap up their work by the end of September.”

The Times claims that “[m]ost of the 40-odd lawyers who had been working on the investigation opposed the deadline” and that a number of them have recently left the case.

The report also claims that Barr has shown a “deep interest” in the Google case and that he has been working on plans related to it during trips and vacations.

Google’s censorship of conservatives has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, with evidence suggesting that numerous conservative news outlets have been particularly targeted by the internet giant since their core search in May.

During the recent big-tech antitrust hearing at the U.S. House of Representatives in July, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) accused Google of election interference through the blacklisting of conservative news websites from its online search results after Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted that the creation of lists of blocked sites “can involve a manual portion.”

Immediately prior to the hearing, independent journalist Mike Cernvoich released what is apparently a leaked internal Republican memo penned by Jordan, which Cernovich says “sells out Conservatives to Big Tech.”

The 39-page memo indicated that Republicans in Congress will not take any significant action against the internet giants.

“Even if this hearing suggests that Google, Amazon, Apple, or Facebook have acted unlawfully, that would not necessarily mean underlying antitrust law needs an overhaul,” the memo reads.

A Republican spokesperson responded to the memo, which was also covered in Politico, saying that it was simply a “guidance memo” intended as an “information and learning tool” and that it doesn’t represent the official GOP position.

President Donald Trump has said he will issue executive orders to “bring fairness to Big Tech” if Congress fails to act.

“If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!” Trump tweeted as July’s antitrust hearing at the U.S. House of Representatives began.