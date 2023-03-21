Report: Trump indictment expected to come Wednesday, arraignment next week

The Secret Service is reportedly working with New York authorities in preparation for the former president's indictment and arraignment.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Wednesday, according to an exclusive Tuesday report by DailyMail.com.

The report cited an unnamed insider who told the outlet that Trump’s indictment would likely take place March 22, followed by an arraignment next week.

According to the insider, Trump “is expected to be formally charged tomorrow, after which the Manhattan District Attorney’s office will reach out to Trump and his Secret Service detail to make arrangements for his surrender,” DailyMail.com reported.

Next week, after his indictment, Trump is anticipated to make the trip from Florida to New York to “be arraigned, finger-printed, and pose for his mug shot,” according to the report.

Charges are expected to be brought by George Soros–backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a progressive prosecutor who has received heavy criticism from conservatives for his lenient approach toward crime.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told USA TODAY on Tuesday that the Secret Service has worked with law enforcement agencies including the New York Police Department and Manhattan court authorities to go over preparations for Trump’s indictment.

The former president is expected to be indicted on charges related to alleged hush money payments made to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford, known as “Stormy Daniels” during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen gave Clifford $130,000 during the campaign to keep quiet about an affair she and Trump allegedly had a decade prior. Trump has denied that the affair ever took place.

On Saturday, Trump released a two-part post on his social media platform Truth Social predicting he would be arrested on Tuesday. In the posts, Trump called on supporters to protest what he described as a politically-motivated prosecution.

Republican lawmakers have responded with outrage to news of Trump’s reportedly pending criminal prosecution, describing it as a “politically motivated prosecutorial decision” and an “an outrageous abuse of power” that will tarnish the reputed impartiality of the justice system.

