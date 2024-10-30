Reporter releases names of 4 Canadian politicians allegedly involved in foreign interference

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper released a small list of names of those in government he says whistleblowers told him were involved, in some cases wittingly and in other cases unwittingly, in aiding China's meddling efforts in Canadian politics.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Four politicians along with one government advisor were named as allegedly being involved in a scheme backed by communist China to purposely interfere in Canada’s electoral process.

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims that confidential whistleblowers have given him the names of politicians and government workers who wittingly and unwittingly helped China interfere in Canadian politics.

The information came to light this Monday during a press conference with Independent Canadian MP Kevin Vuong and Cooper, who were also joined by three foreign interference experts. The group held the press conference to bring to light more details regarding accusations that were made by the House of Commons National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) in the spring of this year.

Thus far, two of those named have denied the allegations, those being Liberal International Trade Minister Mary Ng and Trudeau-appointed Liberal Senator Yuen Pao Woo.

The others named by Cooper include Liberal MP for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, Guo Ding, who is a journalist as well as an advisor to British Columbia’s recently re-elected Premier David Eby, as well as former Conservative Party senator Victor Oh.

As of press time, none of these individuals have spoken out about the allegations made by Cooper.

In the spring of this year, the NSICOP report implied there were at least 11 unidentified officials who wittingly or unwittingly helped foreign entities, notably China as well as India, in their meddling in the Canadian electoral process.

As for MP Vuong, he has been under investigation for having been targeted by foreign agents and has said that the best solution to “clear the air” is to have all the names in the NSICOP report released.

“Here’s an easy solution to clear the air: Release The Names,” he wrote on X Tuesday in reply to a post from Ng who said it was “unfortunate that Mr. Vuong recently gave Sam Cooper another platform to make insinuations about me, which I categorically reject.”

Vuong shot back at Ng by saying, “is there a reason why you chose to ‘reject’ instead of simply & directly stating that the ‘insinuations’ were categorically false, if they were, indeed, false? Canadians have had enough with word games.”

As for Cooper, he has claimed that no less than three national security sources from Canada’s intelligence agency gave him information that Ng was identified as one of the 11 people named in the NSICOP report. He did note that that intelligence did say Ng was unwittingly implicated in the alleged foreign interference scandal.

The Foreign Interference Commission was convened to “examine and assess the interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors, including any potential impacts, to confirm the integrity of, and any impacts on, the 43rd and 44th general elections (2019 and 2021 elections) at the national and electoral district levels.”

The commission is headed by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, who had earlier said she and her lawyers will remain “impartial” and will not be influenced by politics. In January, Hogue said that she would “uncover the truth whatever it may be.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, documents from a federal inquiry looking at meddling in Canada’s past two elections by foreign state actors show that agents of the Communist Chinese Party allegedly worked at Elections Canada polling centers during the 2021 campaign.

To date, Trudeau has been coy and has never explicitly stated whether he was ever told by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that CCP agents’ actions were in breach of the nation’s Elections Act.

A few months ago, the head of Canada’s intelligence agency testified under oath that he gave Trudeau multiple warnings that agents of the CCP were going after Conservative MPs, yet the prime minister has denied receiving these warnings.

