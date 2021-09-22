Reproductive immunologist identifies over 30,000 reports of irregular periods, bleeding post-jab

(LifeSiteNews) — A reproductive immunologist at the Imperial College in London has identified over 30,000 instances of irregular periods and bleeding following COVID inoculation.
“Changes to periods and unexpected vaginal bleeding are not listed, but primary care clinicians and those working in reproductive health are increasingly approached by people who have experienced these events shortly after vaccination,” Dr. Victoria Male wrote in a September 16 piece for The BMJ. The article is not a formal academic study but rather an editorial.
Male looked at reports made to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) vaccine side effects database through September 2.
While she pointed out that “there is no evidence that covid-19 vaccination adversely affects fertility,” she said the inoculations can cause changes in menstruation.
“Menstrual changes have been reported after both mRNA and adenovirus vectored covid-19 vaccines, suggesting that, if there is a connection, it is likely to be a result of the immune response to vaccination rather than a specific vaccine component,” Male wrote. “Indeed, the menstrual cycle can be affected by immune activation in response to various stimuli, including viral infection: in one study of menstruating women, around a quarter of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 experienced menstrual disruption.”
She said “robust research into this possible adverse reaction remains critical to the overall success of the vaccination programme,” and urged further study.
The reproductive immunologist is not the only one who has raised concerns about the link between inoculation and menstrual cycles.
The National Institutes of Health has allocated $1.67 million to five university researchers to investigate how inoculation could affect menstruation.
“Some women have reported experiencing irregular or missing menstrual periods, bleeding that is heavier than usual, and other menstrual changes after receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” the NIH acknowledged in its August 30 announcement.
The research funding comes after the federal government and medical doctors downplayed the possibility of jabs affecting fertility, but there have been frequent reports of menstrual problems and miscarriages post-jab.
“The U.K.’s government vaccine adverse event system has collected more 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal hemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths,” LifeSiteNews reported in April.
Former Pfizer vice president and pharmacologist Michael Yeadon has warned women of childbearing age to “not accept these vaccines.”
A December 2020 warning from the U.K. government told pregnant and breastfeeding women to avoid Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.
“Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy,” the guide stated. “For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination.”
