16 Republican attorneys general warn Maine against pro-abortion, pro-transgender ‘sanctuary’ bill

The Republican attorneys general slammed a ‘constitutionally defective’ Maine bill that would attempt to block other states from enforcing restrictions on abortion and ‘sex change’ procedures for children.

(LifeSiteNews) — Sixteen Republican attorneys general are warning their counterpart in Maine about pending legislation that would reportedly turn the state into a sanctuary for abortion and the surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused individuals.

The bill would also reportedly end conscience protections for hospitals and medical professionals who choose not to participate in such procedures, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. Furthermore, it could restrict the ability of states to enforce their own laws about transgenderism and abortion.

“LD 227 seeks to contravene the lawful policy choices of our States’ citizens by imposing on the rest of the country Maine’s views on hotly debated issues such as gender transition surgeries for children,” a March 11 letter, led by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and 15 other attorneys general, states.

The letter states:

LD 227 not only purports to shield from liability those offering or aiding the provision of unlawful services to citizens located in our States—a provision Planned Parenthood asserts would “safeguard” Maine providers and patients from “out-of-state laws that ban or restrict care that is legal in Maine.” The law also creates a private right of action for damages against law enforcement, prosecutors, and other officials in our States who are enforcing our own valid state laws, even laws whose constitutionality has been confirmed by federal appellate courts. On top of that, LD227 purports to block valid orders and judgments from our state courts enforcing laws upheld by federal appellate courts.

The attorneys general acknowledge that while it is “unusual” for states to get involved in another state’s legislation, the current bill warrants action.

The pending bill “flouts the federalist structure that allows each of our States to engage in self-government responsive to the will of our citizens,” the letter says.

“If Maine pursues LD 227’s constitutionally defective approach, we will vigorously avail ourselves of every recourse our Constitution provides,” the state law enforcement officers warn.

But Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey rebuked letter, accusing the attorneys general of “attempt[ing] to intimidate” lawmakers pushing the radical, legally dubious legislation.

He said the bill would “protect providers of legally protected reproductive and gender-affirming health care provided in Maine from interference of retaliation from states with different policies,” in a response letter this week, falsely describing the destruction of unborn and mutilation of gender-confused children as “health care.”

AG Frey said the bill is legal, according to his office’s analysis. He said the bill does not prevent cooperation with “out-of-state judgements” that were made with “due process” and under “sufficient jurisdiction.”

He asked the attorneys general to respect the state’s “ability” to pass laws on abortion and transgenderism without “interference from out-of-state actors.”

Details unclear on bill

The exact details of the bill remain publicly unclear, as the legislature’s website lists only a brief description.

However, a reportedly leaked draft of the bill would affirm a “right” to transgender procedures and abortion, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews reported on March 5:

The resulting bill would authorize civil suits for “for damages, punitive damages, equitable relief, injunctive relief or any other appropriate relief against another person who, whether or not acting under color of law, files or prosecutes” litigation or enforcement action meant to “deter, prevent, sanction or punish any person engaging in legally protected health care activity or aiding and assisting legally protected health care,” so long as “any act or omission involved […] occurs or is initiated in this State.”

It would also make cooperation with other states difficult. It mirrors other states who have said they will not cooperate with other states in enforcing criminal laws against abortion and gender procedures.

A mom with two kids who said she struggled with gender dysphoria as a child criticized the proposed legislation in submitted testimony.

Katherine Abate said she used to dress like a boy and had gender dysphoria. Thankfully, no one tried to convince she could really turn into a boy.

“I fought so hard to be the person I am today. A little girl who thought she needed to be tough and was desperate to get back to her family grew into a strong woman who eventually made it back to her family and is now raising two beautiful children of her own in Maine,” she wrote in her testimony.

“This bill would have taken this from me. This bill would have taken my life.”

