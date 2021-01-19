Republican congressional leaders to join pro-abortion Biden for pre-inauguration Mass

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Republican congressional minority leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy will be joining incoming Democrat President Joe Biden and their Democrat counterparts Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for a Catholic Mass, despite Biden’s (and Pelosi’s) longstanding rejection of key Catholic teachings. While McConnell and McCarthy are Baptists, Schumer is Jewish.

All four leaders have accepted invitations to join Biden at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., The Hill reports, ahead of Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Outgoing President Donald Trump, who for the past two months has forcefully disputed the outcome of the presidential election over reports of election fraud, will be the first president in 150 years not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Much has been made in the press of Biden being only the second “Catholic” president in U.S. history, after John F. Kennedy, despite Biden’s support for various positions at odds with Catholic principles, including effectively-unlimited abortion at taxpayer expense and comprehensive recognition and accomodation of homosexuality and gender fluidity at the expense of religious or conscience rights.

Biden told America Magazine in 2015 that he was “prepared to accept as a matter of faith” that “at the moment of conception there’s human life and being,” but wasn’t prepared to “impose” a “rigid” or “precise” view on abortion that was “born out of my faith” (ignoring that science is equally conclusive on when life begins).

Several Catholic leaders, including Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver and former Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, have argued that Catholic leaders who administer Holy Communion to Biden are committing a grave error.

“By his actions during the course of his public life, Mr. Biden has demonstrated that he is not in full communion with the Catholic Church,” Chaput wrote in December. “To his credit, he has championed many causes and issues that do serve the common good. However, many of his actions and words have also supported or smoothed the way for grave moral evils in our public life that have resulted in the destruction of millions of innocent lives.”