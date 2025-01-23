Republican Congressman Chip Roy reintroduces bill to repeal FACE Act

The FACE Act has been overwhelmingly used to target peaceful pro-life protesters, especially under the Biden administration. A new bill introduced by Rep. Chip Roy would abolish the act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) reintroduced a bill on Tuesday that would erase a law that was used by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to imprison pro-lifers.

The FACE Act Repeal Act of 2025 would repeal the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a Clinton-era law that prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with” what it calls the “right” to “seek, obtain, or provide” abortions.

While the FACE Act is written to protect churches and pro-life pregnancy resource centers as well as abortion facilities, the law was motivated by pro-life action, including Operation Rescue blockades of abortion centers, and was intended to suppress such action. Accordingly, since the law was passed, 97 percent of FACE Act cases have been used against pro-life advocates.

“Americans just spent the last four years being targeted by a weaponized justice system. The FACE Act was one of the primary weapons of abuse – being used to politically target, arrest, and jail pro-life Americans for speaking out and standing up for life.” Roy said in a statement.

“While President Trump and his team are already fast at work reversing the damage of the J6 political prosecutions and persecutions through pardons and commutations, I am hopeful those targeted under the FACE Act will be given similar relief. But importantly, we in Congress need to do our part to eliminate the laws used for the weaponization, including the FACE Act.”

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨 Rep Roy introduces new FACE Act repeal bill: “Now that we have a Republican trifecta in the House, Senate, and White House, Congress should move quickly to repeal this law and ensure that no future president can weaponize it against pro-lifers ever again.” pic.twitter.com/MMArFpb7av — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 21, 2025

“Now that we have a Republican trifecta in the House, Senate, and White House, Congress should move quickly to repeal this law and ensure that no future president can weaponize it against pro-lifers ever again,” Roy advised.

Under Biden’s DOJ, the overwhelming majority of FACE Act cases were brought against peaceful pro-lifers, despite the fact that hundreds of attacks on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers went without prosecution during his term.

Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted in Congress that there are “many more” prosecutions of pro-lifers, claiming that this is because they act during daylight hours and are photographed, whereas attacks on churches and pregnancy resource centers take place at night and make the perpetrators difficult to identify.

Merrick Garland says that the DOJ has prosecuted more pro-lifers for peaceful protests at abortion clinics than domestic terrorists firebombing pregnancy resource centers because the pro-lifers are doing it during the day and the centers are being bombed at night. pic.twitter.com/8abeyZiHLX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 1, 2023

Biden’s DOJ has gone so far as to heavily increase the sentencing time of peaceful pro-lifers by using a “conspiracy of rights” charge along with the FACE Act against pro-lifers, prompting many observers to accuse Biden’s DOJ of an abuse of power.

Congressman like Senator Josh Hawley have accused Biden’s DOJ of the “weaponization” of the FACE Act, and in response have held House Judiciary subcommittee hearings on this very topic.

Those who testified included Paul Vaughn, a Christian father of 11 and peaceful pro-life demonstrator who suffered a SWAT-style FBI raid in October 2022 in front of his wife and children. He was charged under the FACE Act and the “Conspiracy Against Rights” federal statute, and faced more than 10 years in prison under these charges.

Sources close to the White House told The Daily Wire on Thursday that Trump will pardon pro-life activists imprisoned by Biden’s DOJ “within days.”

Roy first introduced a bill to repeal the FACE Act along with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) in September 2023, and is “expected to introduce the 2025 version of the bill in the Senate,” according to Breitbart.

