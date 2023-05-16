Republican congressman confronts abortion activist who discussed crushing the ‘skull’ of babies

'That seems pretty violent, the crushing of the skull of a baby,' Rep. Chip Roy said. 'I think that actually is the definition of violence.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) confronted a top abortion lobby official this morning over unguarded remarks she made on undercover video regarding the truth about abortion, to which she refused to acknowledge having ever said them.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on unequal enforcement of the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which prohibits the intentional blocking of entry to facilities relating to reproduction.

While, theoretically, the law protects access to abortion centers and pro-life pregnancy clinics equally, its implementation has been called into question under the Biden administration, particularly due to its raid on and prosecution of pro-life activist Mark Houck over a year-old altercation with an unruly pro-abortion activist that had long since been adjudicated by local authorities, as well as accusations that it neglects to investigate or prosecute pro-abortion violence nearly as vigorously. The overwhelmingly majority of abortion-related political violence is targeted at pro-lifers, as FBI Director Chris Wray acknowledged last year.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Donald Trump he MUST support a 6-week abortion ban Show Petition Text 69 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Donald Trump has suggested a 6-week abortion ban is ''too harsh'', attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bill protecting innocent human life. It's time for former President Trump to realize that pro-life voters won't support a candidate who abandons vulnerable unborn babies. SIGN: Donald Trump MUST support a 6-week abortion ban The former president said he is ''looking at all options'' when asked if he would support such a ban, making this a crucial opportunity for pro-life voters to make their views known to him in no uncertain terms. "He has to do what he has to do," Trump said about Gov. DeSantis' abortion bill. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh." Mr. Trump's claim about anyone in the pro-life movement opposing the ban is doubtful to say the least, but there was more to follow in the interview. When pressed on whether he thought the bill was ''too harsh'', Trump would not answer directly, instead saying: ''I'm looking at all alternatives. I'm looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That's the most important thing that's ever happened for the pro-life movement.'' The former president is correct in saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a monumental step for the pro-life movement, but it should only be the beginning of banning the killing of babies in the womb entirely. Donald Trump's reluctance to get behind a 6-week abortion ban spells trouble for every citizen concerned about ending abortion, which is why we need you to take part in this urgent petition to him. SIGN & SHARE: We must change Donald Trump's mind on abortion Our true loyalty is to innocent human beings facing death, none more so than those in the womb, and any candidate who prevaricates about something so important to building a civilized society has to be corrected. We urge all Republican candidates to advocate for an eventual total ban on abortion, without any exceptions - not just at 6-week's gestation as an incremental measure. Please sign and share our petition urging Donald Trump to do the right thing. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Among the witnesses was Talcott Camp, chief legal & strategy officer of the National Abortion Federation (NAF), who testified that abortionists and their customers are the real victims of “unrelenting threats of violence and disruption to care.” But when it came time for cross-examination, she was unwilling to discuss the most prevalent type of violence relating to abortion.

In 2017, the pro-life investigative group Center for Medical Progress released undercover recordings of a NAF conference in which Camp, then deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Health Freedom Project, can be heard discussing the abortion process in blunt detail.

"The question was about THE BABY and the SKULL CRUSHING…a direct quote attributed to YOU!" Rep. @chiproytx uses a Democrat's own sickening words against her during this tense exchange about her radical abortion activism. pic.twitter.com/V3BCCrTAC8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2023

“When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp!” she said. “I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

At the hearing, Roy read Camp’s words back to her, then asked, “when abortionists crush the skulls of babies to kill them, what physical risks are there for the baby?”

After several seconds, Camp claimed that the CMP videos allegedly “stoked a massive uptick in violence” and were “heavily edited, misleadingly edited.” Camp added that she “can’t speak to what” the video “attributed” to her.

“True or false, did you say that?” Roy asked.

“It’s impossible to know, Congressman,” Camp said.

“Would you have said that? Is that something you would have said?” he pressed.

“I don’t know, Congressman,” Camp claimed. She tried to change the subject to political violence, at which point Roy brought the question back to the main point.

“That seems pretty violent, the crushing of the skull of a baby,” he said. “I think that actually is the definition of violence. And I think the question here is, is whether or not we are going to acknowledge and recognize that reality, and the extent to which now the federal government has been weaponized against the people who want to acknowledge that reality.”

The CMP videos, which began in 2015, set off a firestorm of controversy and a string of revelations about the abortion industry breaking multiple federal laws against profiting off human tissue, altering abortion procedures for the sake of procuring better tissue samples, and potentially even committing partial-birth abortions or infanticide; as well as video examples of abortion workers displaying callousness toward the humanity of the children their work killed. Yet neither the Obama nor Trump administrations ever took action against Planned Parenthood for them.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has claimed that “we all want… our children to come home safely,” and to believe that “all of us, every one of us, is created equal in the image of God,” but at the same time vigorously opposes any limits on abortion and says that “Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose” abortion.

Share











