Republican congressman echoes Rand Paul’s call for DOJ probe into funding of riots

September 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) is calling for a Department of Justice investigation into who could be bankrolling the riots erupting across the United States.

“The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots,” Buck tweeted Sunday, and again on Monday:

Big city mayors have been unable to govern and control the violence on their streets. Americans are sick and tired of it.



We need to take action—@TheJusticeDept must investigate and prosecute the individuals and groups who are organizing and funding these destructive riots. pic.twitter.com/CW9Ns5spDe — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 31, 2020

Buck is backing a similar call by Republican Senator Rand Paul who, along with his wife, was attacked by a mob after leaving the Republican National Convention Friday.

A former district attorney and author of the 2017 political exposé Rotten to the Core: A Congressman Exposes How Washington Corruption is Worse than You Think, Buck tweeted Friday: “Where is the outrage?” in response to news of the Pauls’ ordeal:

If the Tea Party threatened a Democratic Senator and assaulted police officers like this, it would be leading CNN. Every conservative politician would be asked to condemn it.



Where is the outrage? https://t.co/2kjIQLjXBy — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 28, 2020

Paul and his wife, Kelley, did not feel safe even when they made it to their hotel, the Kentucky senator wrote in a Saturday opinion piece published by Fox News.

“After we got back to our hotel room and some safety we heard something frightening. The ‘protesters’ were staying on our floor — including the room next door to us,” Paul recounted.

“They were talking about their mob activities and even saying they thought we were here on this floor. We had to develop a 3 a.m. plan with the Capitol Police to get to safety,” he said.

“My question is: Who are these people? Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in? Law enforcement needs to look at the funding of violent criminal activity like this,” Paul wrote.

“And national Democrats need to confront it. It’s organized. It’s paid for. It’s violent. It’s not about Black lives or any lives; it’s about anarchy and destruction. The American people are starting to catch on and grow tired of it.”

Meanwhile, California’s Contra Costa County district attorney Diana Becton, whose 2018 campaign was heavily backed by George Soros, instructed police to consider before laying a looting charge whether people needed the goods they stole, RedState reported.

California law defines looting as taking advantage of a state of emergency to commit “burglary, grand theft or petty theft” and a looting charge “essentially increases the severity of a theft or burglary charge,” according to RedState.

“Was the theft committed for financial gain or personal need?” is one of the points in Becton’s “Looting Guidelines” that officers are asked to consider.

RedState also reported that Becton’s deputy district attorney Nichelle Holmes sent out social media posts saying “We want more than a citation for vandalism” for the couple who painted over a “Black Lives Matter” mural in her jurisdiction. The office subsequently charged the couple with a “hate crime.”

