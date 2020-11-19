Republican congressmen call for congressional investigation into 2020 election

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) —Two Republican congressman have asked the leaders of two key committees to bring hearings into allegations of fraud in the recent U.S. presidential election.

Ohio’s congressman Jim Jordan, a member of the Committee on the Judiciary, and Kentucky’s James Comer, a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, addressed a letter to Democrat Jerrold L. Nadler, Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary, and Democrat Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“We urge you to immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties,” Jordan and Comer wrote yesterday.

The Republicans took an aggressive tone towards the Democrat committee chairs, telling them that their party “spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion.”

Given their roles as leaders in that party, Nadler and Maloney “owe all it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct,” Jordan and Comer declared.

There was a strong element of “we told you so” in the letter. Jordan and Comer reminded committee chiefs of a report they had made in September “detailing how Democrats across the country were pushing last-minute changes to state election laws and procedures.”

“We warned that these dangerous initiatives would increase the risk of election-related crimes and errors, undermine the integrity of the electoral process, and cause lingering uncertainty about the results of the election for several days or weeks after Election Day,” they wrote.

“Democrats ignored this report, but many of our predictions have unfortunately become true.”

The two men had been critical when, in Pennsylvania, the Democrat majority on the state’s supreme court passed a measure allowing mail-in ballots to arrive 3 days after the Election was over. In addition, ballots received without a postmark would be judged to have arrived in time. Jordan and Comer had warned that “uncertainly and litigation” could result from this decision, and yesterday declared that they had.

“Litigation about this last-minute change is currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Pennsylvania is still counting mail-in and absentee ballots,” the congressmen stated.

Meanwhile, there are accusations that election fraud was being perpetrated weeks after the election. Comer and Jordan noted that there are also allegations that “local officials in some Pennsylvania counties” are not allowing scrutineers to watch the ballots being tallied.

Their letter also touched on the multiple ballots that had been sent to individual voters, particularly in California, where Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law to make the election “all-mail.” In Los Angeles, over 2,000 faulty ballots, with no space in which to vote for the office of President, were sent out. Jordan and Comer also noted that thousands of uncounted ballots were discovered in Georgia.

“These serious concerns give rise to the urgent need for congressional oversight of the integrity of the 2020 election,” the congressmen wrote.

“Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election. We ask that you work with us to schedule and plan these hearings as soon as possible.”

The letter was released to the public through the Twitter account of the Republican section of the House Committee on the Judiciary. It follows over two weeks of allegations by Republicans of massive electoral fraud during the recent U.S. presidential election.