Republican congresswoman to file impeachment articles against Biden Jan. 21

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia said she would be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden on Jan. 21, his first day in office.

The freshman Congresswoman made the announcement on Newsmax yesterday evening, hours after the U.S. House of Representatives voted for a second time to impeach President Trump.

“On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden,” Greene tweeted on January 13, linking to her interview with Newsmax.

“75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored,” she added.

Taylor Greene said the impeachment articles would be drawn on the ground that Biden is compromised by foreign financial interests and has a previous record as vice-president of “abusing power.”

“We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, by Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,” she told Newsmax.

As evidence, Greene referred to a talk Biden gave in January 2018 at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting in Washington, D.C., where he discussed his efforts in 2016 as Vice-President, acting on behalf of the Obama administration, to pressure Ukraine into firing prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Shokin was tasked in 2015 with investigating corruption in Ukraine. The Obama administration criticized the results as ineffective. At the same time, however, Shokin was also assigned to investigate corruption in a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma Holdings. Biden’s son Hunter was a board member of the company where he was, according to the New York Times, paid $50,000 a month for his work.

In his 2018 talk about his 2016 negotiations in Ukraine, Biden related how he had told the country’s government that the U.S. would withhold from the country $1 billion in loan guarantees unless Ukraine fired Shokin (watch Biden’s full comments here for context). Biden said the following:

And I went over, I guess, the 12th, 13th time to Kiev. And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t. So they said they had — they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said — I said, call him. I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.

Some, like Rep. Greene, speculate that Biden’s action may constitute a conflict of interests.

“Joe Biden is on record, on the phone saying that he would withhold a billion dollars of foreign aid if he didn’t get his way with these deals with his son Hunter,” Rep. Greene said in the Newsmax interview. “And there’s an ongoing investigation with Hunter Biden’s laptop, into being bought and paid for by Communist Chinese energy companies. This is a dangerous threat to our country when we have a man that will be holding the power of the presidency but will so easily, and is on record, for abusing power.”

When host Greg Kelly asked if the move would be merely “symbolic” given the Republican’s loss of the House and the Senate, Taylor Greene said that Americans need “hope” and the knowledge that there are “Republicans in Congress who are willing to stand up and fight for them, regardless of being in a minority, regardless of having all odds against us.”