Republican governors slam Biden-backed pandemic treaty that could cede national sovereignty

‘That power is not President Biden's to give away,’ South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said.

PIERRE, South Dakota (LifeSiteNews) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in vocally objecting to a proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty that critics worry could cede national sovereignty to the transnational organization during public health emergencies like COVID-19.

“South Dakota will continue to trust our people to exercise personal responsibility over their health,” Gov. Noem said in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon.

“That power is not President Biden’s to give away — the 10th Amendment reserves it for the states and for the people,” she added.

RELATED: Proposed US amendments to World Health Organization treaty would erode American sovereignty

Noem wasn’t the only one to express concern about the proposed treaty.

A spokeswoman for Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said that a list of Biden-backed amendments to the pandemic treaty were “incredibly concerning,” adding that “giving WHO sovereignty over U.S. health decisions” is “not something Governor Youngkin condones or supports.”

Find out what’s changed in the U.S. agreement with WHO in my article for @FreeBeacon

Governors Say ‘No Way’ to Biden Plans To Empower Pro-China Health Organization https://t.co/2jgGxLfgeb — Elizabeth Troutman (@ElizabethTrou20) May 26, 2022

The statements come after Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday blasted the proposed treaty, asserting that “there is no way” Florida “will ever support” it.

“We in Florida, there is no way we will ever support this WHO thing … that’s not going to happen. No way,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Cape Coral, Florida, characterizing the treaty as a “pernicious” policy advanced by “elites.”

READ: DeSantis rips World Health Organization power grab, says ‘no way’ Florida would support it

The strong statements come in response to the Biden administration’s proposed amendments to the WHO’s current International Health Regulations (IHR).

Women’s Rights Without Frontiers President Reggie Littlejohn has argued that if the amendments are implemented, they “will result in a significant erosion in U.S. sovereignty – in our ability to determine for ourselves whether something constitutes a health emergency and, if so, the best approach to that emergency. ”

It’s unclear whether the controversial treaty will go through.

On Wednesday, the WHO temporarily withdrew 12 of the 13 amendments that had been submitted by the Biden administration at the World Health Assembly (WHA) annual meeting.

The Liberty Counsel noted that the WHA meet-up will conclude on May 28, and warned that though temporarily scrapped, “the 12 amendments could resurface at a later date.”

Share











