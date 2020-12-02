Republican House candidate flips seat back to red in tight California race

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — California dairy farmer and former Congressman David Valadao has regained his Republican house seat in the Golden State’s 21st congressional district, defeating his rival by a close one-percent margin.

“As vote counts come to a close, I am honored to receive the support of #CA21 voters and look forward to returning to Congress to represent the Central Valley,” Valadao tweeted last Friday. “Thank you to those who have worked tirelessly to make the voice of the Valley heard this election!”

The Associated Press (AP) projected Valadao, a Hispanic, as the winner last Friday, beating out Democratic Representative TJ Cox.

Valadao was hesitant to claim victory, as Cox had defeated him in 2018 by a mere 862 votes in a race that the AP had called for Valadao. The AP later corrected its call and projected Cox to win. With Valadao’s win this time around, Cox remains a one-term congressman.

Census data for Valadao’s district, Central Valley, shows that the vast majority of those who live there, around 74 percent, identify as Hispanic. This means Valadao is one of only a handful of Republicans in the area who will represent a district with a high Hispanic population.

Valadao held the Central Valley district from 2013 to 2019 before losing out to Cox in the tight 2018 race.

According to a Fresno Bee report, Cox came under scrutiny during his 2020 campaign after news broke that he had to pay $58,000 in back wages to three of his employees who live in Canada. He was also found to owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) a total of $145,000 in unpaid federal income taxes.

Valadao was endorsed by Californians for Life, and had a 0% rating from pro-abortion organization NARAL for his time in Congress, which indicates he did not vote for legislation in favor of abortion, and supported pro-life policies.

Valadao’s win is the third California congressional district to go red in the 2020 election, which has seen the Republican party gain a significant number of House seats, while Democrats managed to hold on to a small majority.

Valadao joins Congresswoman-elect Michelle Steel and Congresswoman-elect Young Kim in turning House seats in California to the Republican Party for the 2020 election.

Iowa Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a pro-life physician, defeated her Democratic opponent and former State Sen. Rita Hart, by only 6 votes.

With a Miller-Meeks win, Republicans are on track to have 13 new seats in the House for 2020, with many of them victories for female candidates.

In Congress, Republicans won all incumbent seats and look to keep control of the U.S. Senate, with all eyes on the coming 2021 Senate runoff races in Georgia.