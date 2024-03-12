Republican Ken Buck to resign from Congress, cutting GOP majority to just four seats in House

Conservatives condemned the Colorado representative for leaving the party with a precarious 217-213 edge in Congress after he leaves next week.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives announced that he will resign at the end of next week, leaving the GOP with a razor-thin majority.

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado said in a short surprise statement released Tuesday: “It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years.”

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week,” Buck wrote. “I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family.”

Republicans currently hold 218 seats in the House and Democrats hold 213. This means that in a tight partisan vote, Republicans can only afford to lose two defectors.

If Republicans lose to Democrats in upcoming special elections to fill vacant House seats, that narrow margin could tighten even more or disappear.

Conservative commentators were quick to condemn the move by Buck while also pointing out his spotty voting record.

Although Buck has called on Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House Cabinet to employ the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office due to his diminished mental capacity, in a counterintuitive move Buck opposed the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his disastrous job protecting the southern border of the United States.

“Republican Rep. Ken Buck from Colorado’s 4th District is resigning and will depart ‘at the end of next week,’” wrote TPUSA president Charlie Kirk, who broke the news on X.

“Republicans are literally one heartbeat away from a split House. Why is he not waiting until November?!” Kirk asked. “Unreal.”

“Can’t state enough how cruel and terrible much of the DC Republican class is. It’s not about (the) country, never was,” Kirk said in a subsequent post on X. “Instead of seeing out the end of their term they can’t wait to bolt to CNN and get paid bashing Republicans. Repulsive.”

Another X user detected dark motives in the move by Buck, sensing a threat to former President Donald Trump’s bid to retake the White House this year:

“Remember, the Supreme Court said only Congress could keep him off the ballot. This guy just happens to be from Colorado.”

“IT’S A INTENTIONAL SET UP” declared megourd1967 in all caps, addressing Rep. Jim Jordan and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“What are you going to do to stop the democrats from stealing, cheating, and subverting the people’s will?” the X user demanded.

“Incredibly disappointed in Ken Buck. I don’t know what happened to him,”conservative commentator Robby Starbuck noted. “He was a very different man in the past. That’s all I can say because I truly don’t know what’s behind the shift he’s had.”

“If we lose one more Republican in the House, things are going to get really bad,” Starbuck warned.

“I was a supporter of Ken Buck for a long time; it’s sad to watch someone sell out in such a nasty way,” said Brigitte Gabriel, founder and chairman of ACT for America.

“Voting against the impeachment of Mayorkas and leaving Congress early is a slap in the face to every single one of his constituents,” Gabriel said. “The Congressman should return his salary.”

