Republican lawmaker tables bill to make fathers pay 50% of pregnancy expenses

US law currently only enables court-ordered child support after birth, and does not mandate the father's help with covering the costs of childbirth and pregnancy check-ups.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Republican congresswoman has introduced a bill that would require fathers to pay at least half of the pregnancy costs of single mothers.

While most states allow single mothers to request a court order of child support after birth, women who conceive children with uncommitted fathers are forced to shoulder the full costs of pregnancy check-ups and childbirth.

The Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act, proposed by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), would change that by requiring biological fathers to pay at least 50 percent of out-of-pocket costs due to pregnancy, including health insurance premiums, Fox News reported.

The legislation puts a cap on the required payment contribution from fathers, and does not include abortion costs.

“I’m a mom on a mission to make life easier for my fellow moms and families,” said Hinson on X, sharing the news report about the legislation.

“I like it with one amendment,” suggested Guy Caley. “Make it a felony and a civil cause of action to name the wrong father. If DNA testing shows that the wrong father was named, the mother has to repay threefold and is subject to up to 1 year in prison.”

A similar bill was introduced in 2023, sponsored by then-Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), but fizzled out after being introduced to the Committee on Finance.

The legislation is the newest Hinson has sponsored to help support babies and mothers. She has also introduced a bill that would require informing pregnant women in higher education of the resources they have available to learn about options beside abortion.

“Strong families make a strong nation, and we should work together to support the parents and women who are building America’s future,” Hinson told Fox News.

