Republican lawmakers ask Tennessee gov. to stop COVID jabs for kids under five

Babies and toddlers under three years old have suffered ‘life-threatening bleeding,’ encephalitis, and neuroleptic syndrome after the shots.

NASHVILLE (LifeSiteNews) – Four Republican Tennessee state representatives sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday asking him to stop the distribution of COVID-19 mRNA shots for children under five.

“We simply cannot recommend injecting an mRNA vaccine into children who have never been at serious risk from death or hospitalization from COVID-19,” the lawmakers continue. “We do not know the short-term and long-term impact on their development and overall health,” stated the letter, which was signed by representatives Jason Zachary, Cameron Sexton, William Lamberth, and Jeremy Faison.

Yesterday, I was joined by @tnhousegop Leadership in requesting that @GovBillLee direct the @TNDeptofHealth to halt any distribution, promotion or recommendation of the Covid vaccine for children under 5.

The letter we sent to the Governor is 👇🏻. pic.twitter.com/NWIc5PzqH9 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) June 22, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Saturday that children as young as 6 months old be injected with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots, following the endorsement of an FDA advisory panel, despite the fact that data shows that children are at little to no risk from the virus itself, and that the shots have already been reported to cause life-threatening adverse events in young children.

The Tennessee representatives note that the emergency approval of these shots for young children “lacks transparency” and “has created many concerning questions,” such as:

“Why did two-thirds of the 4,526 children recruited by the FDA not complete the trial? Was their data thrown out to fit a predetermined conclusion?

Why was the trial not able to show a reduction in severe illness among those vaccinated?

The FDA’s own risk-benefit assessment showed a 30% increased chance of contracting COVID-19 in children vaccinated after the first dose, compared to those in the placebo group. Why was this overlooked?

Why was approval granted when the manufacturer’s own trials show zero benefit to children?

Why was authorization granted by the FDA when there is no data related to the long-term impact of the mRNA vaccine on children who are not at risk of serious illness or death, unless they are significantly immuno-compromised?”

According to an analysis of reports submitted to the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), even before the FDA and CDC green-lighted the shots for young children, at least 58 infants under age three suffered life-threatening adverse events after receiving the mRNA coronavirus injections, including cardiac arrest in a two-month-old baby boy.

The analysis, conducted by Ranit Feinberg and Yaffa Shir-Raz and published by independent Israeli news outlet Real Time (RT) Magazine, found that babies and toddlers under age three have already suffered “life-threatening bleeding, anaphylactic shock, anticholinergic syndrome, encephalitis, hypoglycemia and neuroleptic syndrome” after receiving the jabs.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has implicitly acknowledged serious adverse events, but has deemed the jabs “safe” anyway, with the FDA’s briefing document stating that the majority of U.S. VAERS reports for children between 6 months through 4 years were “non-serious.”

However, experts have warned that even certain mild side effects of COVID jabs can lead to long-term problems, such as a greater risk of heart attacks in cases of myocarditis.

Dr. Joseph Mercola has noted that according to data analyst Albert Benavides, at least 10,000 reports of death or serious injury following COVID “vaccination” (not duplicate reports) have disappeared since the rollout of the shots. As an example, Benavides cites the case of a young child in Alaska who reportedly died after the jab. That death report is now gone, and there’s no other remaining report that matches it.

According to Benavides, about 2 percent of all COVID jab-related reports are deaths, and about 5 percent of death-related reports are being deleted.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has opted not to distribute COVID shots for kids ages six months to five years old, with Governor Ron DeSantis saying that “the risks outweigh the benefits” and that parents who are concerned about their kids contracting the coronavirus “are really frightened … because of media hysteria, it’s because of a lot of misinformation.”

​​Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz has noted that the dangers of the mRNA COVID jabs weigh much more heavily on the risk-benefit ratio scale for people of all ages, citing a preprint study posted by Dr. Peter Doshi, editor of the prestigious BMJ.

According to Horowitz, Dr. Doshi found that “The risk reduction, which was 2.3 per 10,000 participants for Pfizer and 6.4 per 10,000 for Moderna, is much less than the increased risk from adverse events.”

“This means that there is a net increase in serious adverse events of 7.8 per 10,000 vaccinated with Pfizer and and 8.7 per 10,000 vaccinated with Moderna over the supposed benefit against COVID hospitalizations.”

Governor Lee’s office staff have confirmed that they received the letter from the four Tennessee state reps, but have not indicated whether Tennessee will continue to authorize the distribution of jabs to young children.

