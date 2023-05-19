Republican Rep. Chip Roy blasts transgenderism, says it’s obvious swimmer Lia Thomas is ‘a dude’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas earned applause from conservatives on Thursday when he bluntly declared the “obvious” reality that transgender-identifying swimmer William “Lia” Thomas “is, in fact, a dude.”

Rep. Roy made the remark during a speech on Capitol Hill in which he blasted radical leftist ideology.

Slamming the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers for hitting Americans with “a constant barrage” of “things that simply are not true,” Roy argued that “it matters that we speak the truth. It matters that we deal with facts.”

“Lia Thomas, a biological male swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, and let’s be very clear, if you have eyes, Lia Thomas is, in fact, a dude,” said Roy, who represents Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

“That’s just simple, obvious, truth,” he said. “Everybody knows it. Literally, everybody knows it to be true.”

“If you have eyes, Leah Thomas is in fact a dude.” pic.twitter.com/fv4Nq3HMCT — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 18, 2023

William “Lia” Thomas is a male athlete who “identifies” as a female. He began competing for the women’s swim team in 2019 after a mediocre career swimming for three seasons on the men’s team. Since then, he won the women’s 500-yard freestyle national championship, been nominated by the University of Pennsylvania for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award (though he lost that title), and generated national controversy as female athletes, including former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, argue it’s unfair to be forced to compete against and share locker room space with a man.

“Lia Thomas is apparently able to compete against women like Riley Gaines and that’s perfectly fine,” Roy said on the House floor. “You just ignore your eyes. Don’t you understand, they tell you, it is so. Lia Thomas is a woman now, they say. Oh really?”

RELATED: Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines urges women to boycott competing against ‘trans’ males

Conservatives hailed Roy’s straightforward assessment of the situation as a moment of welcome clarity in an era of cultural confusion.

“Love your courage and continue[d] Truth speaking!” reacted Students for Life of America founder Kristan Hawkins on Twitter.

“I mean … where’s the lie?” commentator Larry O’Connor wanted to know.

“GOP Rep. Chip Roy feels the need to state the obvious about Lia Thomas because that’s where we’re at,” wrote blogger Sarah D for conservative commentary site Twitchy, praising Roy as “a pretty straight shooter.”

“Life is short, and there’s just not enough time to spend it all beating around the bush and tap-dancing around the truth,” she said.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time this week that Roy has grabbed headlines for his blunt pursuit of the truth.

On Tuesday, Roy called out pro-abortion witness Talcott Camp, chief legal & strategy officer of the National Abortion Federation (NAF), asking her to confirm or deny whether she had made gruesome comments regarding the crushing of babies’ skulls in abortion.

According to a quote attributed to Camp from a 2017 undercover recording obtained by the Center for Medical Progress during a NAF conference, she said, “When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

RELATED: Republican congressman confronts abortion activist who discussed crushing the ‘skull’ of babies

Roy read the quote back to Camp, asking, “True or false, did you say that?”

Camp deflected, telling Roy it was “impossible to know.”

Share











