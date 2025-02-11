Republican senator details millions USAID spent on LGBT activism, terrorist groups

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said that Elon Musk should be thanked, not condemned, for uncovering millions in wasteful and abusive uses of taxpayer dollars by USAID.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) took to the Senate floor to detail just some of ways the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has been using American taxpayer dollars without the public’s knowledge or approval, making the case that it more than vindicates the Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze.

The Trump State Department recently issued a 90-day freeze on foreign aid disbursed through USAID, citing millions in waste and ideologically-biased programs. With exceptions for certain food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt, the pause is meant to give the administration time to conduct a more thorough review of foreign aid to determine what permanent cuts should be made.

On February 6, Kennedy highlighted several examples of USAID funding uncovered by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory group, which dramatically contrast with the popular assumption that USAID merely offers help to the poor and sick around the world.

Musk “found that USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam—our money, taxpayer money,” Kennedy said. “He found that USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. I didn’t know that. I bet you the American people didn’t know that.

“He found that USAID gave $1.5 million to a Serbian LGBTQ group,” he continued. “They got $1.5 million to ‘advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities.’ What else did Mr. Musk find that my colleagues don’t want to talk about?”

Other expenditures include $2 million for “sex change” operations in Guatemala, $20 million for a Sesame Street-type children’s show in Iraq, $7.9 million to train media in Sri Lanka not to use “gendered” language, $1.5 million for LGBT activism in Jamaica, $3.9 million for LGBT activism in Macedonia, and even $10 million for meals for the Nusra front, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group in Syria.

“We’re not talking Cub Scout troops here,” Kennedy said of $122 million that USAID distributed to groups linked to terrorism, including “organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas […] Why? Why? Why aren’t my colleagues talking about that? Can anyone answer that? Recipients of the money they found have, quote, ‘called for their lands to be cleansed from the impurity of Jews.’ That’s who we’re giving foreign aid to?”

“This has been going on for a week,” Kennedy told his colleagues. “People have been screaming like they’re part of a prison riot. ‘Oh, my God, look at what Musk is doing. He’s looking at the spending.’ And I’ve listened to people talk about the process and debate whether it’s constitutional and discuss how many lawyers can dance on the head of a pen. But you know what? I haven’t heard one single person who’s upset with President Trump or Mr. Musk talk about what he’s found.”

“Now, I am not saying everything that USAID does is wasted, but I am saying a lot of it is—a h-ll of a lot of it is—and we ought to be on the floor of this United States Senate thanking Mr. Musk, and we ought to be asking him to go through every agency and look at everybody’s budget—everybody’s budget,” the senator said.

As LifeSiteNews previously covered, the Biden administration also directed millions of dollars to pro-abortion organizations through USAID. Over the weekend, however, a federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from putting USAID employees on paid leave, in which critics are calling a particularly extreme case of judicial overreach.

Share











