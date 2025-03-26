Republican senator proposes bill to recognize only male, female in federal law

‘The Democrats’ radical transgender agenda is dangerous and wrong,’ said Sen. Roger Marshall. ‘We shouldn’t need legislation to tell us the basic reality that there are only two sexes, but here we are.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would enshrine into law the recognition of only the two actual sexes, male and female.

“The Democrats’ radical transgender agenda is dangerous and wrong. We shouldn’t need legislation to tell us the basic reality that there are only two sexes, but here we are,” Marshall told the Daily Wire.

The Defining Male and Female Act would codify the U.S. government’s new policy, declared by President Donald Trump in an executive order on the first day of his second term, to “recognize two sexes, male and female.” The order added that these sexes are “not changeable.”

Marshall’s bill uses definitions of “male” and “female,” which reflect those used in Trump’s executive order, which defined “female” as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell” and a “male” as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.”

The new legislation is even more specific, defining male as a “person belonging, at conception, to the biological sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm” and female as a “person belonging, at conception, to the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).”

The Defining Male and Female Act would also clarify that the term “gender identity” cannot be used as a substitute for sex.

“‘Gender identity’ means an identity that reflects an internal and subjective sense of self, disconnected from biological reality and sex and existing on an indeterminate continuum, and, because such an identity does not provide a meaningful basis for identification for purposes of Federal law, the term shall not be recognized by the Federal Government as a replacement for sex,” the legislation says.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Il) is introducing a companion bill to Marshall’s legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Now more than ever, we must unite to uphold the truth and biological reality established by God that there are only two sexes,” she told the Daily Wire. “I am proud to stand alongside Senator Marshall in introducing the House companion to the Defining Male and Female Act to ensure our nation upholds common sense and puts an end to the Left’s dangerous and extreme sexual fantasies.”

Both Marshall and Miller had previously introduced a Defining Male and Female Act before Republicans took control of the Senate.

States across the U.S. are increasingly passing laws requiring official documents, such as birth certificates and drivers’ licenses, to include the option of indicating a “gender” other than male or female. States that now include a third “gender” option for such documents include Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Delaware.

