Republicans are ready to return to normal but Democrats aren’t, new poll suggests

October 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A recent Gallup poll analysis suggests a radical difference in the perspectives on the coronavirus between Republicans and Democrats.

The poll was conducted primarily to gauge the difference between men’s and women’s attitudes and behaviors towards coronavirus guidelines, but also shows a growing divide between Republicans and Democrats.

The divide between conservative and liberal voters’ attitudes was noted in the early stages of the crisis, with The Atlantic journal publishing a March 20 article entitled ‘Red and Blue America Aren’t Experiencing the Same Pandemic.’

Source: https://news.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/321698/covid-responses-men-women.aspx

A June Pew Research study showed that Republicans and those who lean Republican reported being more comfortable doing everyday activities than their liberal counterparts. North of the border, the Canadian Angus Reid Institute found a similar disparity between Canadian conservatives and liberals.

The greatest gaps between Republicans and Democrats in the most recent Gallup survey analysis are found in attitudes to indoor mask wearing and in readiness to return to normal. Whereas 90% or more of Democrat voters reported always wearing masks indoors when unable to social distance, only 40% of men and 56% of women identifying as Republican reported doing so. Very few liberals reported being ready to return to normal. A mere 5% of male and 3% of female Democrats reported such readiness. In contrast, over half of Republicans, both men and women, would be willing to resume normal activities.