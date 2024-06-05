Republicans block Democrats’ contraception bill in US Senate

The bill, which would have made it 'illegal for the federal government or states to restrict access to contraception,' failed to garner the needed 60 votes to overcome the Republican filibuster.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The proposed Contraception Bill failed to pass the U.S. Senate today as Democrats attempted to advance the far-left agenda of so-called “reproductive rights,” seeking to enshrine into law a far-reaching protection of sexual sterilization that conservatives warned would include “transgender” mutilations and puberty blockers.

The bill failed to garner the needed 60 votes to overcome the Republican filibuster with a 51-39 vote in favor of the measure. Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, joined Democrats in voting in favor of the bill. At the end of the vote, when it was clear that it had failed, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York changed his initial vote and opposed the bill, keeping it eligible for reconsideration.

According to the Courthouse News Service, the bill would have made it “illegal for the federal government or states to restrict access to contraception.” However, contraception is broadly defined to include all forms of sterilization.

The revived bill, which failed to pass Congress in 2022, marks just one measure in a Democrat effort to push the left-wing so-called “reproductive rights” agenda in the leadup to the 2024 elective. President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have made abortion, LGBT ideology, and related “reproductive rights” issues a central campaign issue, with Biden vowing to make Roe the “law of the land” should Congress send him a bill ensuring a federal “right” to kill the unborn.

American Principles Project (APP) president Terry Schilling denounced earlier this week what he called the “Trojan Horse” included in the bill. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Schilling said Monday that “Democrats are calling this the ‘Right to Contraception Act,’ but they define ‘contraception’ to include all sterilization procedures. That’s a TROJAN HORSE that would appear to include sex change procedures.”

Warning against the far-reaching language of the bill, Schilling commented further, “The bill also defines ‘contraceptive’ explicitly to include all sterilizing drugs, devices, and biological products ‘whether specifically intended to prevent pregnancy or for other health needs … ’ and it establishes a ‘clear and comprehensive right’ to access these ‘contraceptives.’ Here’s where this gets crazy. The bill actually REQUIRES judges to interpret this language ‘liberally’ – meaning that the second a Biden activist judge gets an opportunity to ‘interpret’ this law, they’re going to find an explicit right to sex changes.”

In comments made to CatholicVote, Schilling denounced “death cult” of which the Democrat Party has become a leading proponent. “Democrats have been hellbent on forcing taxpayers to fund all types of ‘reproductive care,’” he said. “And really what they mean is abortion, sterilization, contraception – everything that the Catholic Church stands against. We stand on the side of life, and the Democratic Party has become a death cult.”

Senator Josh Hawley warned that the bill would have legalized the chemical abortion drug mifepristone, even in states where it was presently illegal.

“It would also make the abortion drug mifepristone — not contraception, but mifepristone — available in all 50 states no matter what the state law is, and that would override my state’s law, bunch of states’ laws. It would take it out of the hands of voters,” Hawley stated. “That’s an abortion issue. That’s not a contraception issue.”

In response to Senate voting on the “Right to Contraception” Act, Dr. Brian Clowes, director of Education and Research at Human Life International, the world’s largest pro-life and pro-family Catholic apostolate, released the following statement:

There is no ‘right to sin’ for a religious person. ‘Sin is failure in genuine love for God and neighbor’ [Catechism, no. 1849]. Sin offends God. This is sufficient reason for all people who love God to avoid it. However, most religions teach that contraception is not a sin for their own members. By contrast, the Catholic Church has defined contraception as a sin for its members. This principle is pronounced in many documents, including most notably the papal encyclicals Casti connubii [1930] and Humanae vitae [1968]. These documents contain teachings of the ordinary Magisterium, which require the assent of divine and catholic faith.

Fr. Shenan Boquet, president of Human Life International, stated:

Contraception contributes to a culture of death by creating an environment in which children are treated as an unwelcome burden, an impediment to personal goals, or even worse, an enemy to be avoided at all costs. This negativity toward new life which is part and parcel of the “contraceptive mentality,” and is why so many children conceived are considered an “accident,” “unplanned,” or “unwanted.” An antidote to contraception and its mentality is for the societal promotion of “true human values” (Humane vitae, no. 23) that respect human dignity. It can help spouses live their vocation and show that fertility is not a disease; it is a gift. The contraceptive act is always intrinsically wrong because it is a deliberate violation of God’s design for the human race. This is often referred to as “natural law,” which asserts that the purpose of sex is procreation. The pleasure of sexual intercourse (conjugal love) shared between a husband and wife is meant to strengthen the couple’s bond of unity, respect, and love. It is within this bond where children are begotten, arising from an act of love between a husband and wife, in cooperation with God.

