Republicans call for contempt charges against Hunter Biden for shirking closed-door questioning

'Nobody gets to do that. He was sent subpoenas. He was told to appear,' Republican Andy Biggs said of Hunter Biden's absence from a Capitol Hill deposition about his and his family’s business dealings.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican lawmakers are calling for presidential son Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress for skipping a deposition on Capitol Hill to face questions about his and his family’s business dealings around the world.

For years, President Joe Biden and his family have been dogged by allegations of personal corruption and influence peddling. As vice president during the Obama years, he infamously boasted that he facilitated the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who had been investigating energy company Burisma Holdings (on whose board Biden’s son Hunter served despite lacking experience in the energy industry), by threatening to withhold a billion-dollar loan from the U.S. to Ukraine. Defenders claim that the move was about Shokin not prosecuting corruption aggressively enough, but critics suggest it was about Shokin potentially getting too close to Burisma and, by extension, Hunter.

Fox News reported that House Republicans called Hunter Biden before a closed-door interview, with Oversight and Judiciary Committee chairs James Comer and Jim Jordan warning he would face contempt charges if he did not appear. Hunter’s Abbe Lowell has said he is only willing to appear in public testimony, claiming that the facts of the case would be distorted in a private session. Republicans have responded that they would release full transcripts of any closed-door interview for transparency.

Hunter ultimately did not appear, instead making a brief public statement outside the Capitol in a spot reserved by Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, Fox News followed up.

“For six years, I have been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine, shouting, ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer: I am here,” the Biden son told the press, reiterating that he would “testify at a public hearing, today, to answer any of the committees’ legitimate questions,” but “Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say.”

“Nobody gets to do that. He was sent subpoenas. He was told to appear,” responded Republican Rep. Andy Biggs. “We’re going to vote to hold him in contempt. We probably need to vote Eric Swalwell in contempt, because the rumor is that Mr. Swalwell aided and abetted him by setting up his facilities so he could have his [press] conference across the way.”

In the months before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to and abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop and contained scores of emails and texts detailing the Biden family’s international business activities. The story was initially maligned as “disinformation” but eventually acknowledged as real long after Biden was safely elected.

In June, members of Congress reviewed an FBI informant file alleging that in June 2020 the future president accepted a $5 million bribe from a Burisma executive, and reportedly corroborating that the elder Biden was indeed the “big guy” repeatedly referred to in business correspondents found on Hunter’s laptop. Banking records released in August further detailed more than $20 million received by Biden, family members, and business associates through business dealings around the world.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to formalize an impeachment inquiry against Biden, which they say will strengthen their hand in obtaining documents from a resistant White House. However, GOP leaders cautioned against expecting an actual impeachment of the president, which would require a supermajority vote in the currently Democrat-controlled Senate to convict and remove from office.

Share











