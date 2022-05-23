Two GOP senators demand Biden withdraw US from ‘corrupt and inept’ World Health Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration should withdraw the United States from the “abysmal” World Health Organization (WHO), Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Tom Cotton of Arkansas told the Biden administration in a letter sent Friday.
Fox News reports that the letter argues the WHO is “corrupt and inept” and exhibited an “abysmal lack of competence” in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, which “has destroyed the organization’s credibility and undermined the public’s confidence in it.”
“The WHO severely mismanaged the pandemic, failed to get public health information to the world, and willingly promoted misinformation that helped Communist China cover up its responsibility for a global pandemic,” the senators write.
The letter faults the White house for supporting “at least two measures intended to increase the power of the WHO at the expense of sovereign nations like our own”: proposed amendments to the January 18 International Health Regulations “that would, among other things, grant unilateral authority to declare public health emergencies of international or regional concern to the WHO’s Director General and Regional Directors, respectively”; and “negotiation of a new international pandemic treaty over the next two years which seems intended to grant evermore sweeping powers to the WHO.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
“We are deeply troubled by these proposed policies that threaten to erode America’s sovereign power to address public health emergencies as we see fit,” Daines and Cotton declare. “The WHO cannot be trusted to properly exercise its current powers; it absolutely cannot be trusted with more power.”
Since 2020, critics have faulted the WHO for, among other offenses, opposing bans on travel from China that could have limited the reach of COVID-19, and for legitimizing the false claims coming out of the Chinese government that initially downplayed the gravity of the situation and covered up the Communist regime’s mishandling of it.
“In December [2019], the WHO refused to act on or publicize Taiwan’s warning that the new respiratory infection emerging in China could pass from human to human,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida wrote in April 2020. “In mid January [2020], despite accumulating evidence of patients contracting what we now know as COVID-19 from other people, the organization repeated the [Chinese Communist Party’s] lie that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. In January, the WHO, at Beijing’s behest, also blocked Taiwan from participating in critical meetings to coordinate responses to the coronavirus and even reportedly provided wrong information about the virus’s spread in Taiwan.”
In April 2020, former President Donald Trump announced a temporary suspension of the more than $400 million the United States sends the pro-abortion U.N. entity every year, pending a review of its “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”
A month later, he notified WHO general-director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the administration’s review “confirmed many of the serious concerns I raised last month” as to the international body’s “repeated missteps” and “China centric” nature, and that withdrawal would be permanent if the WHO didn’t “commit to major substantive improvements,” including “demonstrat[ing] independence from China.”
The Trump administration announced it would cut ties with the WHO for good later that month, and submitted its formal withdrawal notice in July. Upon taking office, however, President Joe Biden notified the WHO that it would contribute $200 million by the end of February 2021, restoring the foreign aid the Trump administration had canceled and asserting a “renewed commitment” to the organization.