Republicans on course to hold Senate majority

WASHINGTON D.C, November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Republican party looks set to hold its majority in the U.S. Senate, as election night draws to a close across the nation.

The latest figures show the Republicans with 47 confirmed seats and the Democrats with 45. At the time of writing only six seats remain unconfirmed: Alaska, Georgia, Georgia Special, Maine, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Republicans are on target to hold both North Carolina and Maine, and also have a healthy lead in Michigan which currently has 68% of the vote counted.

Georgia also looks secure for the Republicans, with Sen. Perdue on target to hold his seat.

Of the six unconfirmed seats, only Georgia Special is without a clear winner and deemed a runoff.

Alaska currently has only 39% of the vote counted, with Rep. Dan Sullivan leading his Democrat challenger by 61.7% to 33.7%. Polls predict that Republicans will hold the seat.

The Democrats took a victory in Colorado, winning the seat from the Republicans, and also took the win in the Arizona Special election, after the death of Republican John McCain left the seat open.

However, the Democrats also lost their Alabama seat, as pro-life Republican Tommy Tuberville won the seat from Sen. Doug Jones.

Republicans have held a majority in the Senate since 2014, and prior to November 3 election night, held 53 seats.

The likely retention of the Republican majority in the Senate means that a check will be placed on Speaker Pelosi's penchant for introducing radical legislation in Congress. Far-left legislative items, such as the so-called ‘Equality Act’ and the ‘Green New Deal', may make it past the House, but will surely fail in the Republican-controlled Senate.

President Trump gave a press conference during the early hours of Wednesday morning, in which he lauded the Republican victories so far and warned of possible voter fraud. The president warned that the White House would be going to the Supreme Court in order to stop voting, so that Democrats could not “find any ballots at four in the morning and add them to the list.”

— Article continues below Petition —