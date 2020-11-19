Republicans seek to impeach Michigan Gov. Whitmer over draconian new lockdown

MICHIGAN, November 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Republican lawmakers have filed for the impeachment of Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, after she imposed strict new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, beginning Wednesday morning and running until December 8.

Rep. Beau LaFave (District 108) said on Wednesday, “The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing executive orders against the interests of the people and state, and using state resources to reward political allies.”

LaFave was supported by Matt Maddock (District 44) and Daire Rendon (District 103).

The motion states that “Through these orders, Governor Whitmer has unilaterally overridden legislatively enacted laws — including, but not limited, to the Revised Judicature Act, the Open Meetings Act, and the Freedom of Information Act — and created new laws in violation of the separation of powers guaranteed in the state constitution.”

It contines, “Governor Whitmer swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Michigan of 1963 and her executive orders banning gatherings and requiring people to stay at home have infringed upon rights guaranteed in both.”

Whitmer’s new orders include a prohibition on indoor eating in restaurants and bars, but also went further to place limits on Thanksgiving celebrations. Only ten people from a maximum of two households are permitted to mix indoors, under her new rules.

The orders state further that “All persons participating in gatherings are required to wear a face mask.”

The Hill notes that whilst Michigan Supreme Court cut down many of Whitmer’s orders pertaining to COVID-19, “The state quickly reissued them through DHHS.”

