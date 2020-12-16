Research scientist warns coronavirus vaccines have ‘terrible safety record’ historically

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A highly credentialed research scientist has called out vaccine producers for failing to implement basic safety standards, warning that “21% of people are having serious adverse events from this vaccine.”

In a speech given to the Pennsylvania Medical Freedom Press Conference on October 20, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, who holds a Ph.D. in biology, described how the current COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Moderna, amongst others, has not undergone industry-standard testing, ignoring basic protocols.

Lyons-Weiler is President and CEO of The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK) and has his own, peer-reviewed study into COVID-19 related illness and mortality.

Lyons-Weiler asserted during the conference that “historically vaccines for coronaviruses have had a terrible safety record.”

He went on to describe that, in his own peer-reviewed research, “prior to the development of any COVID vaccines, I found that all but one of the proteins in the SARS-CoV-2 virus have what we call unsafe epitopes.” Continuing, he explained that these epitopes are “parts of proteins that are capable of causing immune conditions, autoimmune conditions, and immune responses against proteins in our own body.”

Attention was drawn to what Lyons-Weiler called “pathogenic priming,” a method by which the body can respond to viral infections. In his study, Lyons-Weiler addressed the risks of pathogenic priming and the associated autoimmunity from the epitopes he found in his COVID-19 research, passing his findings on to major vaccine manufacturers.

“To my knowledge, not a single vaccine manufacturer took heed of my warning to remove those unsafe epitopes from the vaccines before they formulated their vaccines, in spite of being emailed my study with a plea to please consider taking out those unsafe epitopes,” Lyons-Weiler said.

Turning his attention to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Lyons-Weiler expressed shock that the normal protocols for testing vaccines were suspended for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers: “The FDA, absolutely ignoring [the] safety margin, in a stunning decision, decided to allow Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers to skip the most important step in vaccine safety for coronavirus which is the animal trials.” By doing this, they risk not being able “to see if this particular vaccine or that particular vaccine might cause serious problems through pathogenic priming.”

He raised the point that “there's some grave concern if you're going to get infected, but where's the grave concern if you're going to be injected with these same proteins?”

Continuing to describe the neglect of safety measures, Lyons-Weiler explained that “they [the FDA] even said well we don't have to do phase one human trials and phase two human trials separately; we're going to combine them together because this is such a horrible epidemic, we need to get the science done fast.” By rushing through the trial phases, he explained that “they're missing out on another opportunity to find safety signals,” adding that “they found them anyway.”

Lyons-Weiler informed the conference that Moderna’s own data shows that “21% of people are having serious adverse events from this vaccine in that trial,” and that the relentless pursuit of a vaccine seems unnecessary given that “it is now absolutely mundane routine medical care to take care of a patient with coronavirus.”

The Moderna vaccine safety report also showed that “68.5% of vaccine recipients” reported fatigue; 63% reported headaches; 59.6% reported myalgia (muscle pain); 44.8% reported arthralgia (joint pain); and 43.4% reported having chills.

On the possibility of mandating uptake of a COVID-19 vaccine, Lyons-Weiler said: “First of all it's a disproportionate response given the rate of mortality; if you're not over 70 years old you have less of a chance of dying of coronavirus than you do from influenza.” To add to this, the biologist explained that “the estimates of [vaccine] coverage that are required to be needed to protect the population from vaccine herd immunity are […] as high as 50% and coverage rates as high as 75%.”

He pointed out that the latest Pew research doesn’t lend itself to such a coverage of the vaccine, or at least not willingly. The poll showed “that 51% of the population do not want this vaccine; they won't take it,” down 21 points from 72% in May.

Lamenting what he called the “politicization of public health,” Lyons-Weiler called on public health officials to “stand down,” advising that “you need to be a scientist first, and a qualified one at that, to conduct public health, and you can’t just regurgitate what the CDC has to say.”

Lyons-Weiler claimed, however, that there is still “good news” when it comes to fighting COVID-19.

“Why do we not hear good news on treatments from our public health officials,” he said in reference to popular antiviral treatments, like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). The reason he suggests that public servants are blacklisting remedial medicines is for “keeping people in fear.”

A further reason that Lyons-Weiler advances against the need for a vaccine to COVID-19 is to do with the natural immune-response system: “[We] have memory B-cells and memory T-cells in response to coronavirus, so our bodies will remember how to be immune to these coronaviruses without having to carry around antibodies to everything we've ever been exposed.” He explained that this “would be metabolically unsustainable,” adding that “it's not how human bodies work, it's not how mammalian bodies work.”

Issuing a final warning on the legal indemnity given to vaccine producers, Lyons-Weiler said that liability must be brought “back to the vaccine program in the United States.”

“The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) itself, I believe, is corrupt,” he stated. The NVICP replaces the normal legal process in cases of harm caused by vaccines. Describing his experience as an expert within the program, Lyons-Weiler said he “quit that program” after he was bribed to change his testimony for payment.

According to Lyons-Weiler, plaintiffs have “no chance” in the NVICP since “the defendant in the case, the HHS, writes its own ticket to what you can charge it with.” To add to this, the HHS (or Health Department) also decides “what vaccine injuries are real,” making it very difficult for claimants to build a case.

Lyons-Weiler describes the absurd situation thus: “It's like me robbing a bank and saying you can't charge me for taking the 50’s; I'm writing the rules in my own courtroom,” adding that the “system is so backwards it's unbelievable.”