Research suggests Wisconsin Election Commission broke law, enabled massive vote fraud

MADISON, Wisconsin, November 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — According to a Wisconsin radio host, among other violations of the law and improprieties, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) — the bipartisan agency responsible for administering the state’s elections — clearly violated the law by instructing clerks to fix incomplete mail-in ballots prior to the recent presidential election.

While the U.S. Constitution provides state legislatures the sole authority to craft and change election laws, a report by local radio host Dan O’Donnell said the WEC “absolutely violated state law when it instructed clerks to fill in witness addresses on ballot envelopes ahead of the presidential election.”

Quoting the specific statutes in state law, O’Donnell demonstrates that “if a [ballot] certificate is missing the address of a witness, the ballot may not be counted.” However, the laws also specify that “the clerk may return the ballot to the elector,” allowing that person to “correct the defect and return the ballot.”

Therefore, O’Donnell affirmed, “[t]he elector — not a clerk, not a poll worker, or anyone else — is the only one authorized under Wisconsin law to correct any defect in the ballot, certificate, or ballot envelope. The WEC blatantly ignored this when it told clerks on October 19th that they should simply fill out the address themselves.”

He quotes the WEC directive as stating, “Please note that the clerk should attempt to resolve any missing witness address information prior to Election Day if possible, and this can be done through reliable information (personal knowledge, voter registration information, through a phone call with the voter or witness)[.] … The witness does not need to appear to add a missing address.”

In response to a WEC affirmation that this policy had been in place since 2016, O’Donnell concludes, “In other words, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has instructed clerks to break state law for two presidential elections, two U.S. Senate elections, two State Supreme Court elections, and one gubernatorial election in the past four years.”

Maintaining phantom voters

Other more recent concerns came in October 2019, when the WEC defied Wisconsin state law requiring it to remove from the state’s registered voter lists 234,000 entries of individuals who had moved out of state or to another location in Wisconsin.

Though the law is clear, and since Wisconsin also permits Election Day registration, this statute does not exclude anybody from the right to vote, but simply provides necessary security against vote fraud, especially with absentee or mail-in balloting.

As O’Donnell emphasizes in another piece, “[n]eedless to say, the potential for massive voter fraud is very high with the existence of more than 200,000 different names on Wisconsin’s voter rolls that don’t correspond to an actual voter.”

In response, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) successfully sued the WEC before a county judge, who ordered the WEC to follow the law in this regard and remove the names from the registration lists, but the WEC refused to do so.

Holding the WEC in contempt of court, the judge began to progressively fine the commission until it followed his ruling. However, instead of obeying the order, the three Democratic members of the WEC board appealed the case, and a court that, according to O’Donnell, seats “three liberal judges,” put a stay on the previous ruling, “which allowed the WEC to continue to ignore the clear letter and intent of state law and keep 234,000 phantom voters on Wisconsin’s rolls for as long as two years.”

The danger of these “phantom voters” being present on state registration lists was exacerbated by the undermining of the state’s voter ID requirement due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

As O’Donnell explains, two county clerks in Milwaukee and Dane (Madison) Counties, who were both “highly partisan Democrats,” encouraged voters to classify themselves as “indefinitely confined” due to the “pandemic.” This classification provided a loophole allowing such phantom ballots to be submitted without verification of the voter’s identity.

As a result, voters who were classified as “indefinitely confined” grew from 72,000 last year to almost 250,000 today.

Thus, O’Donnell concluded, with these factors in place, “[f]raudulently voting by mail by assuming the identity of any of the 234,000 phantom voters still on the state’s rolls could not possibly have been easier.”

On Election Night, President Donald Trump was well positioned to win Wisconsin when counting appeared to suspiciously stop, along with media coverage. Perplexed at the cause of the problem, Mr. Trump warily warned in his Election Night speech, “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 A.M. in the morning and add them to the list.”

However, in the morning, reports showed a sudden influx of around 100,000 votes for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin, putting him in the lead.

The same day, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stated, “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Other concerns indicate the implausibility of Wisconsin’s 89% turnout rate of registered voters when there was only a 66% rate in 2016. How much of this difference was due to mail-in voter fraud? Thomas Del Beccaro answers, “We don’t know. What we do know is that operatives there had the motive and opportunity” to commit such crimes.

