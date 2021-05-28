Researchers develop vaccine technology in ‘wafer’ form, identical to Catholic host used at Mass

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

May 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A team of researchers from the Universities of Minnesota and Texas have developed a polymer “wafer,” which bears a striking resemblance to the host used at a Catholic Mass, that they predict could become the vaccine of the future and harks back to the warnings of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who pointed to COVID adherence as a new religion.

The six-man development team is composed of three scientists from the University of Minnesota, two from the University of Texas, and one from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The study, published in the peer reviewed medical journal, Journal of Controlled Release, explained that the membrane on the underside of the tongue leant itself to absorbing drugs very effectively.

While the membrane could easily absorb smaller molecules, the larger molecules used in vaccines and experimental injections, such as Pfizer’s COVID-19 injection, are too large to enter in this manner and hence are delivered via needles in the arm.

However, the research team believes that the wafer will offer a solution to that, having already proved that the wafer works with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) proteins, and has been designed with a potential future HIV vaccine in mind.

The team noted, though, that the wafers could be used in the future to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

The wafer itself is predominately composed of alginate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). According to reports, the alginate ensures that the proteins do not disintegrate and the CMC works to keep the wafer connected to the membrane in order for the proteins to be imparted.

In a press release from the University of Minnesota, Chun Wang, one of the study’s authors and associate professor in the university’s College of Science and Engineering, expressed hope that the technology could revolutionise the future of vaccines.

“This is just a small step in this long journey,” Wang said. “If we continue this line of work, it can bring us to a point where we will have vaccines — they could be based on DNA, RNA, proteins — that can be stored without refrigeration and easily delivered under the tongue at the sublingual site.”

“They will be quickly disseminated throughout the world because they don’t rely on certain equipment and preservation and all of that stuff. This will be particularly good for low-resource regions of the world, even in America — rural areas that are lacking certain essential facilities and infrastructure.”

Catholics commenting on the wafer have noted the obvious and striking similarity to the host used at every Catholic Mass, which after the words of Consecration becomes the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Christ. In fact, the wafer developed by the team of researchers appears physically to be almost identical to those used at Mass.

Should it come to be used as a means to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, comparisons would certainly be drawn between what has been described as the “church” of COVID and the Catholic Church’s own sacramental rites.

Indeed, in January, Archbishop Viganò, former Papal Nuncio to the United States, described the global adherence to the authoritarian COVID measures as being akin to a religious observance. In light of Pope Francis’s reception of the abortion-tainted injections and subsequent dictate that everyone must take the injection, Archbishop Viganò wrote:

“The bleak Paul VI Audience Hall has been emblematically chosen as the temple in which to celebrate this new sanitary rite, officiated by ministers of the Covid religion in order to assure, certainly not the salvation of souls, but rather the illusory promise of health for the body.”

Indeed, some weeks before, Archbishop Viganò described the COVID-19 measures as being part of a “pseudo-health regime” governed by people both inside and outside of the Church who were “people corrupt in the soul and sold out to Satan.”

“They have thundered at us, using arcane words like 'social distancing' and 'gatherings,' in an endless series of grotesque contradictions, absurd alarms, apocalyptic threats, social precepts and health ceremonies that have replaced religious rites,” he wrote, when summarizing the year 2020.

The archbishop was supported by Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, Vatican whistleblower and the former head of the Vatican bank. Gotti Tedeschi spoke of the manner in which society turned to the COVID vaccines as though to a new form of religion:

“The apparent result seems to be a new form of scientism, reincarnated to solve the COVID problem with vaccines to be accepted fideistically (with blind faith), and perhaps nominating itself as the new moral authority of this age, one that demands an act of faith towards the modern religion, the scientific one.”