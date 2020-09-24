Response to Novena Masses for Trump ‘nothing short of miraculous,’ says founder

September 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Catholic group rallying to have a total of 5,400 Masses said in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election says the response to its initiative “has been nothing short of miraculous.”

“Masses are now being said in 43 [American] states and 11 countries worldwide, all expressing undying love and support for America and its President, Donald J. Trump,” Richard Manougian, founder and coordinator of the group The Novena of Masses for President Donald Trump, told LifeSiteNews. “President Trump, if re-elected, will continue to promote the rights of unborn children against the abortion culture, mainly by appointing pro-life judges.”

According to the group, in addition to most states in the U.S., Masses have been pledged in African countries, Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

As a result of their initial demand, in early September the Catholic group called for an additional 5,400 Masses to be said “during this time of unprecedented evil.”

At the time, the group had a total of just over 1,000 novena Masses pledged for Trump, after first completing 900 Novena Masses in support of Trump on the feast day of Assumption.

Today, that number stands at 3,431 Masses pledged.

Manougian told LifeSiteNews that he credits a September 2 LifeSiteNews report highlighting his efforts with the surge in Masses being said for Trump.

“LifeSite’s article proved to be a Godsend towards amassing nearly 3,200 Holy Masses. LifeSite’s audience responded in a huge way to the original article, with hundreds of Masses pouring in over a 72-hour period,” Manougian told LifeSiteNews.

Manougian’s site lists in real-time the names and places of those who have registered Masses for Trump and also highlights supporters of the group.

Despite the positive response, Manougian said they still need “2,200 more Holy Masses,” to be said, and again put out a call to those willing and able to help out.

“We are turning once again to LifeSite’s audience for another boost in the Holy Masses being said for our president and beloved country,” Manougian told LifeSiteNews.

Registrants are to provide their contact information, which includes where the Masses will be said, and are asked to answer a question as to how they learned about the Novena Masses for Trump campaign.

The group lists two ways in which one can register a Mass to be said for Trump. The first choice, which the group says is the recommended route, is to have individuals have Mass for Trump said at their local church and then register that Mass online.

Another option is to donate a $20 Mass stipend to their GoFundMe page, where the money is used to have a Mass said for the president.