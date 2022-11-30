Retired Canadian general who gave anti-woke speech asked to resign from his role at veteran center

The center had originally stood by Maisonneuve’s November 9 comments and did not clarify as to why it later asked for his resignation.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A retired Canadian general was suddenly asked to resign from a new role with a veteran pain research center, only days after he gave a fiery anti-woke speech before a room full of military personnel.

Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve on November 9 drew headlines after he gave a rousing speech blasting cancel culture, climate change policies, divisive politicians and “woke” aspects of the armed forces.

The day after he gave the speech, the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans – which receives some of its funding from Veterans Affairs Canada – announced Maisonneuve would take charge of the organization’s fundraising initiatives.

However, the pain center’s CEO Dr. Ramesh said in a November 25 statement that it had asked Maisonneuve for his resignation, which he is said to have accepted.

The center had originally stood by Maisonneuve’s November 9 comments, as reported by the National Post, but would not comment on why he was asked to resign after being in the role for a short time.

Maisonneuve – who was also a board member at the center – did not comment either as to why he was asked to step down.

The popular speech by Maisonneuve was made during a gala in Ottawa at which he accepted the prestigious Vimy Award.

During his speech, Maisonneuve, who is a 35-year Canadian Armed Forces veteran, was direct in his take on the current leadership of Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, without directly naming anyone.



In one notable moment from the speech, Maisonneuve asked, “Can you imagine a military leader labeling half of his command as deplorables, fringe radicals and less-thans and then expect them to fight as one?”

“Today’s leaders must find a way to unite; not divide,” he added at the time.



Maisonneuve‘s statement seemed to be a reference to a remark made by Trudeau during the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest – which featured noticeable support from active and retired members of the nation’s armed forces – in which the prime minister said that those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views.”

In the speech, Maisonneuve had lamented how Canada was once a “great” nation, but in recent years has faltered in being a leader in the world.

