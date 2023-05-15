Retired Canadian spy says those involved in China election meddling scandal should face ‘jail time’

Former spy Michel Juneau-Katsuya told a House of Commons standing committee that all Canadian federal governments, for the better part of over 30 years, have been 'compromised' at one point or another by Communist Chinese meddling but were aware it was taking place.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A retired Canadian spy said that anyone involved in Communist China’s meddling in Canada’s elections and government affairs should get “jail” time and not just a slap on the wrist, adding that such actions are a form of treason.

“(There should be) jail time because we’re close to treason here, literally. So, I say jail time now, the size of the jail time would be judged by jurisprudence and by our system but definitely jail time,” former spy Michel Juneau-Katsuya told the House of Commons standing committee on procedure and house affairs last Thursday.

“No fine, no suspended sentences of anything of that nature.”

Juneau-Katsuya used to work for the Asia-Pacific desk for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). On Thursday, he noted that all Canadian federal governments, for the better part of over 30 years, have been “compromised” at one point or another by Communist Chinese meddling but were aware it was taking place.

“I want to be very clear. We can prove that every federal government from Mr. (David) Mulroney to Mr. (Justin) Trudeau (has) been compromised by agents of Communist China. Every government was informed at one point or another. Every government chose to ignore CSIS warnings,” Juneau-Katsuya noted.

“We’ve known for the last 30 years. We warned the prime minister. We warned the cabinet about all those things, and people for self-serving interests or partisanship or by negligence, neglected to take action.”

Juneau-Katsuya’s comments came in light of a bombshell report, which LifeSiteNews highlighted, how two new disclosures from Canada’s national security agency reveal that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 and 2021 federal election.

In April, one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own MPs, Han Dong, resigned from the Liberal Party just hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

Two months ago, Juneau-Katsuya had warned that for the last 30 years every federal government has been “compromised by agents of Communist China” at some point, noting that he is prepared to name “names” and provide “evidence” to prove his claim.

Juneau-Katsuya revealed last year that politicians on the payroll of foreign governments, including China, are a real threat to the nation.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

In recent weeks, the depths of CCP meddling in Canadian politics have reached a breaking point.

Last week, the communist government of China expelled a Canadian diplomat in direct retaliation after Canada ejected a Chinese consul who was implicated in a spying scandal involving Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Michael Chong and his family.

The CCP said that as a “reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move,” it declared “Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata.”

Last week, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly issued a statement saying Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei is a persona non grata and was ordered to leave Canada.

Former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney about two weeks ago told LifeSiteNews the fact that Chong was not informed that agents of the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) were spying on him and his family shows either Canada’s intelligence agency is guilty of not doing its job or the federal government is “covering” up its own “negligence.”

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full independent public inquiry into the Chinese election meddling scandal.

However, he recently appointed former governor general David Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations.

Johnston was listed as a member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, whose entire board of directors and CEO and president resigned last month after a report surfaced detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation that was alleged to be connected to the CCP.

After the scandal broke, his name disappeared from its website.

To date, Trudeau has denied that he was involved with the foundation’s work.

