Retired NHL player blasts Canada’s airports, says ‘I need to get out of this country’

'God bless anyone who ever has to step foot in that hellhole,' Ryan Whitney said of Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which is understaffed due to COVID vaccine mandates, after enduring massive delays.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – A former National Hockey League (NHL) player turned popular podcaster eviscerated the travel chaos he experienced at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, calling it a “hellhole” after being stranded there for hours due to a canceled flight.

In a video posted to Twitter that has since gone viral, exploding to nearly two million views in just a day, former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Whitney pulled no punches in blasting Canada’s largest airport.

“I don’t even really know how to explain it,” began Whitney, saying that he had come from Edmonton the day before to Toronto, where he was supposed to take a connecting flight to Boston.

“Customs was about three hours. Got through – flight canceled from Toronto to Boston. At this point now, I go and I see there is a 400-person line with two Air Canada workers. There’s a million canceled flights,” Whitney added.

“Everyone’s just panicking so I wait in that line about six hours. Near the end of the line, they close them. They just said, ‘you have to go somewhere else.’ We had to re-enter Canada, we had to go to Canadian customs, so by the time I finally see somebody from Air Canada it’s 1:00 AM.”

Whitney noted he then tried to arrange a car ride to Buffalo from Toronto. However, he was not able to reclaim his bags, and was then told he had been put on another flight.

“I need to get out of this country, out of this airport. This is the worst airport on Earth. I’m telling you, there’s no other airport like this,” Whitney said.

“I’m so shocked at this place, it is the biggest disgrace known to man.”

In a video posted later Monday, Whitney said he finally arrived back in the United States.

“Boston, never been happier to see ya,” Whitney said.

Whitney tweeted upon arrival in the United States that he was happy “it’s over. I want to thank everyone for their Ts and Ps and the amazing chiclets listeners who reached out to help.”

“Best fans on earth. The exact opposite of Pearson International Airport. God bless anyone who ever has to step foot in that hellhole.”

Many prominent Canadian Twitter users retweeted Whitney’s viral video, blaming the chaos directly on a COVID travel jab mandate in place for air travel imposed by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra “is doing his best to destroy Canadian tourism. Trudeau and his cronies value punishing the unvaccinated more than they value business or civil liberties. Air Canada is doing itself no favours by staying silent to appease their Liberal bosses,” tweeted Rebel News head Ezra Levant.

Former Canadian NHL star Theo Fluery, who recently blasted Trudeau and his government’s “globalist” ties during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, had this to say:

“Welcome to Trudeau’s Canada. Incompetence breeds incompetence. The Liberals couldn’t organize a two-car wedding without **cking that up,” Fluery tweeted.

Last fall, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country.

Also in place is a COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers, as well as those in federally regulated industries such as aviation. Many workers in the airline sector lost their jobs as a result, which has contributed to staff shortages.

Alghabra recently defended the COVID jab travel mandates but did admit there will be a time when they eventually will be dropped. He blamed the delays on COVID.

Six-hour lines the likes of which Whitney endured have become commonplace not just at Pearson airport but at other airports in Canada as well.

Just recently, the heads of Canada’s largest airport at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) in a statement sounded the alarm over airport bottlenecks and called for the Trudeau Liberals to ease COVID rules.

The GTAA said that the government of Canada should “streamline or eliminate inbound legacy public health requirements at Canada’s airports, and in doing help to alleviate bottlenecks for international arriving passenger.”

