Retired spy says he has ‘evidence’ of Chinese Communists’ 30-year infiltration into Canadian gov’t

Michel Juneau-Katsuya, who worked for the Asia-Pacific desk for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), told the House of Commons that he's ready to name the names of those involved.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A retired Canadian spy said every federal government for at least the last 30 years has been “compromised by agents of Communist China” at some point, noting that he is prepared to name “names” and provide “evidence” to prove his claim.

During a recent meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee, Michel Juneau-Katsuya, who used to work for the Asia-Pacific desk for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), noted some federal ridings were “hunting grounds” for Chinese Communist agents.

“We have seen similar ridings constantly being targeted particularly where there was a great number of Chinese Canadian residents,” testified Juneau-Katsuya, as per Blacklock’s Reporter.

“These are the hunting grounds of the consular offices,” he added.

Juneau-Katsuya was asked by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Michael Barrett if he could provide the committee with the ridings he was referring to, as well as any “evidence of interference” or “or “evidence that Canadian governments have been informed of these activities.”

In reply, the former spy said that “yes” he could try to “put it together.”

“We have evidence, names, circumstances when all this happened,” Juneau-Katsuya said.

The former spy then opened up more, saying CSIS has known about Chinese foreign interference in Canada for “at least the last 30 years.”

“Every federal government from Mr. (Brian) Mulroney to Mr. (Justin) Trudeau today has been compromised by agents of Communist China. Every government was informed at one point or another,” he said.

Juneau-Katsuya pointed out that all governments, both Conservative and Liberal, “chose to ignore CSIS warnings.”

He said that “every” government was “infiltrated by agents of influence acting on behalf of the Chinese government.”

“Every government took decisions that were questionable about China and can only be explained by interference exercised from within,” he said.

As to why this was the case, Juneau-Katsuya said that governments let their decision-making processes be influenced for two reasons: “partisanship and agents of influence succeeding in controlling the message.”

“Every prime minister or their staff chose to ignore the seriousness of the threat,” he said.

MPs in the committee seemed surprised that the Communist Chinese infiltration ran so deep and for so long.

Asked by Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure if all federal governments were compromised by China and ignored CISIS warnings, Juneau-Katsuya said “yes.”

Also testifying before the committee was Dan Stanton, a former CISIS executive manager who said politicians were “easy” targets for “foreign interference.”

Such interference, Stanton said, “has eclipsed classic espionage as a national security threat both in terms of its scope and its speed.”

“Why risk stealing another state’s secrets when you can influence and manipulate the targeted country’s policy makers, when you can get close to what we consider the soft underbelly of the state,” he said.

Stanton then said that China was the “the A-Team” of subterfuge and the “best” at it in the world.

“Their level of sophistication and confidence bordering on arrogance has made them probably the most daunting threat from a foreign intelligence perspective,” he said.

Juneau-Katsuya revealed last year that politicians on the payroll of foreign governments, including China, are a real threat to the nation.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney told LifeSiteNews recently that Trudeau’s opposition to launch a full independent public inquiry into alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China only serves to embolden the communist regime.

He said Trudeau’s inaction “ignores the seriousness of foreign interference of any extent and makes a mockery of the government’s responsibility to protect the democratic rights of every Canadian.”

Canadian MP Han Dong resigned from the Liberal Party a few weeks ago hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full, independent public inquiry over the China election meddling scandal.

Instead of a full public inquiry, as MPs from all opposition parties had requested, Trudeau appointed an “independent special rapporteur” to look into the allegations.

During testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee last week, Chinese Canadian filmmaker Cheuk Kwan revealed that he witnessed firsthand proxies of the CCP take busloads of people to vote for their preferred nomination candidate.

Several weeks ago, LifeSiteNews highlighted how two new reports from Canada’s national security agency reveal that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 federal election.

