Jesuit high school forces unvaccinated students to sit behind plastic barriers at lunch

Some parents, while outraged by the segregation and the exclusion of unjabbed boys, are ‘too intimidated’ to speak out ‘for fear of retribution against their son(s).’

BOSTON, Massachusetts (LifeSiteNews) – A Jesuit-run high school in Boston is under fire for segregating unvaccinated students at lunch behind Plexiglass dividers and banning them from sports, prompting an outcry from parents and alumni.

Boston College High School (BCHS), an all-male college prep school, announced in August that it would isolate un-jabbed students at all times while eating, Catholic News Agency reported.

According to the school’s “social compact” for the 2021-2022 school year, unvaccinated students may eat only at the school gym and must sit behind Plexiglass barriers for the entire lunch period. Any student caught violating the policy may be sent home and subject to a disciplinary meeting with parents before returning to school.

“As a Jesuit school, relationship and care is at our heart,” the document states. “We know our students and adults thrive when they are valued, cared for, and respected.”

BCHS also requires vaccination for school sports and other co-curricular activities, like Model UN.

About 98 percent of the school’s 1,430 students between grades 7 and 12 are vaccinated, Colleen Carter, BCHS’s vice president for external relations, told CNA, leaving around two dozen who have not gotten the jabs.

“We are remarkably proud of the policies and procedures we have put into place to ensure our community remains safe and healthy and that our students continue to have the opportunity to learn in an in-person environment,” Carter said.

A group of two dozen parents and alumni blasted the requirements in a petition to the BCHS board of trustees last fall, however, warning that “these measures are having serious, detrimental effects on unvaccinated – as well as vaccinated – students.”

“We believe that it is short-sighted and developmentally harmful to create a school environment in which students regard classmates as potential biohazards, and where teachers and staff are emboldened to openly single boys out in service of these excessive separation measures,” the petition reads, adding that some parents have already vaccinated their children “against their better judgment and, worse, against their conscience” due to the school’s policies.

“Many parents in the BC High community have expressed a shared concern over these discriminatory practices but feel too intimidated to include their names on this petition for fear of retribution against their son(s). Furthermore, stories among BC High families are circulating of student depression and anxiety resulting from these exclusionary measures,” the petition states.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: BOYCOTT IKEA for Discriminatory Policies Towards Unvaccinated Workers! Show Petition Text 34178 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition IKEA, the retail furniture giant, has announced that it will CUT sick pay for unvaccinated employees who are forced to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 in the United Kingdom!



That's right: In the ongoing global effort to discriminate against unvaccinated people, massive corporations like IKEA are taking things to the next level, and planning to deprive working people of the pay they're entitled to simply because of their vaccination status!



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on IKEA's executive leadership to discontinue any unfair policies that target unvaccinated workers and threaten them with reduced pay, or face a worldwide boycott of their stores and products.



This new policy will strip unvaccinated IKEA employees who have come in contact with someone who's tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, forced to isolate themselves, from well over half of their normal sick pay.



According to a report from Daily Mail, IKEA workers in the U.K. make, on average, between £404 and £452 per week. However, under the corporation's ridiculous new Covid policy, they can expect to make about £96.35 instead -- just because they've chosen against getting the vaccine.



To be clear: As the Omicron variant continues to rise, it's become more and more obvious that the Covid-19 vaccine is largely ineffective at preventing transmission and infection of the virus.



And it also goes without saying that everyone, everywhere should be able to opt against getting this experimental shot -- be it for medical, ethical, faith-based, or simply personal reasons -- without it affecting their ability to make a living and provide for their families.



But, as things currently stand, it would appear that IKEA executives disagree.



While the company has tried to sugar-coat the new policy to the best of their abilities, claiming that "this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis," the fact remains that any such policy seeks to penalize workers for being unvaccinated -- plain and simple.



And it's obvious where things are headed should this policy stay in place: Affected employees will inevitably opt against disclosing any known contact with a Covid-positive person in order to avoid unfairly losing their pay.



Regardless, this is unacceptable and IKEA must rethink things going forward.



So let's let them know where WE stand, and that, until they revoke this misguided, discriminatory pay policy, we will NOT continue to patronize their company or use their products any longer.



So please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on IKEA's leadership to abandon this policy (and any future policies) that would, in any way, discriminate against employees in the U.K. for choosing against getting vaccinated for Covid-19.



It shouldn't be any multi-billion-dollar corporation's responsibility or prerogative to withhold pay from their workers just because they've chosen to retain the basic right to make important medical decisions for themselves without undue influence or coercion.



IKEA has let us know how they feel. Now it's time to share with them how we feel.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Retail giant Ikea will drastically cut sick pay of unvaccinated UK employees': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/retail-giant-ikea-will-drastically-cut-sick-pay-of-unvaccinated-uk-employees/





**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The petition also notes that the vaccines do not prevent transmission or infection and that BCHS’s COVID-19 rules contradict CDC guidance for K-12 schools.

“Cohorting people who are fully vaccinated and people who are not fully vaccinated into separate cohorts is not recommended. It is a school’s responsibility to ensure that cohorting is done in an equitable manner that does not perpetuate academic, racial, or other tracking,” the CDC has said.

The death rate of COVID-19 for people 19 years old or younger in Massachusetts is less than .001 percent, according to data published by the American Academy of Pediatricians.

The COVID vaccines have been linked to serious side effects in young men, like myocarditis, or heart inflammation, which can be life-threatening. Recent studies have shown that the myocarditis risk for men under 40 is higher after vaccination than after the virus itself and that between one in 2,680 boys between ages 12-17 will develop the condition within two weeks of a second Pfizer dose. An Israeli study last month reported an 81 percent hospitalization rate among vaccine-related heart inflammation cases and a nearly one percent death rate.

At some point of development, all COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States also relied heavily on cell lines derived from aborted babies, sparking outrage among many Catholics and other Christians whose convictions prohibit them from any complicity in abortion.

Many Catholic leaders have stressed that vaccination must remain voluntary and that Catholics can refuse abortion-tainted COVID vaccines in good conscience.

“Catholic institutions, in particular, should respect the decisions of people to decline use of vaccines dependent on abortion-derived cell lines,” the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC) has stated.

“If any institution mandates COVID-19 vaccination, the NCBC strongly urges robust, transparent, and readily accessible exemptions for medical, religious, and conscience reasons.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston is among the NCBC’s directors.

The Archdiocese of Boston does not require segregating students or prohibiting them from sports or other activities based on vaccination status. Thomas W. Carroll, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, told CNA he does not know of any other Catholic school in the archdiocese that has embraced policies similar to BCHS’s.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











