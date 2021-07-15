Reuters decries Cuba’s anti-communist protests over COVID risk, was silent during BLM riots

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 15, 2021 (NewsBusters) – While the liberal media disregarded the spread of COVID during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, Reuters admitted on Wednesday that it couldn’t stand watching the people of Cuba protesting against communist oppression and crying out for their freedom. And even though Cuba’s authoritarian regime was rounding up journalists and there were still solidarity protests in South Florida, the broadcast networks were done covering the story.

“Cuban protests risk exacerbating COVID-19 spike,” chided Reuters reporters Aislinn Laing and Vivian Sequera in their headline.

“Protests in Cuba will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission because of an already high level of cases and the more contagious Delta variant, health officials said on Wednesday,” they added, citing the Pan American Health Organization.

They also noted that besides wearing a mask and washing their hands, the PAHO “urged Cubans and tourists visiting the Caribbean nation to avoid crowds…”

“The gathering of individuals for protests... increases the risk of transmission, in particular in cases such as Cuba where you have active transmission in many areas over the last week…” said one official.

Meanwhile, Cuban-Americans in South Florida (plus other Florida residents) were still out in forces trying to bring attention and help to the people still trapped in Cuba. But despite their cries for aid, ABC, CBS, and NBC were finished with the story and had moved on, preferring to talk about President Biden drumming up support on Capitol Hill for in so-called “human infrastructure” plan.