Revamped ‘Ladies of LifeSite’ podcast launches second season, will focus on church, social issues

The Ladies of LifeSite podcast will return on Monday, May 9.
(LifeSiteNews) – After a hiatus of over two months, LifeSiteNews is excited to announce the return of the Ladies of LifeSite podcast for a brand new season! 

One of the main hosts of this year’s Ladies of LifeSite is Stella Moore, a recent graduate of Loyola University Chicago who works in LifeSite’s marketing department and serves as the social media coordinator for the Coalition for Canceled Priests. 

The first episode of the second season will premiere Monday, May 9 with Amber Rose, also known as The Religious Hippie. Click here to visit Amber’s YouTube page. New episodes will follow each Monday thereafter. 

Ladies of LifeSite will offer commentary on what’s happening in the church, what it’s like to be a young adult in our contemporary age, and the challenges that come with it. 

Despite the title, gentlemen are also welcome — indeed encouraged! — to listen to the podcast. In fact, some of the guests will be men, including some priests. 

To listen to any of our past episodes on LifeSiteNews.com, click here. Also, please give Ladies of LifeSite a follow on Spotify and Acast, where we will also post new episodes each Monday. Don’t forget to share these links with your friends and family! Sign up for email updates of each new episode by clicking here.  

Check back Monday, May 9 for the release of our latest episode. Happy listening! 

