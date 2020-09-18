Revealed: Chinese Communist org bankrolls Black Lives Matter org started by Marxist founder

September 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – While the mainstream media frames Black Lives Matter (BLM) as merely a rational response to discrimination and police brutality, the movement is actually involved in a litany of radical causes … for which it enjoys the backing of equally radical organizations.

The Daily Signal reported that the Black Futures Lab, an activist group started by BLM founder Alicia Garza, identifies itself as a “fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association” (CPA) on its donation page. The CPA is a San Francisco-based group that has propagandized for the Communist Chinese government since the 1970s.

Clicking the “Black Futures Lab” header on the donation page even redirects to the CPA’s website, which states its mission as building “collective power” between “the low income and working class immigrant Chinese community in San Francisco” and “other oppressed communities,” instead of BFL’s own website.

The CPA and the BLM movement both enjoy the support of the official Chinese state newspaper China Daily, which has praised the former and approvingly covered “global support for U.S. protests over killing by police.”

Garza, meanwhile, is a far-left activist described by her allies as a “trained Marxist,” who has described her larger goal as “dismantling the organizing principle of this society,” meaning capitalism.

The connection highlights the disconnect between how BLM is portrayed in the press and the full extent of its political aims. The organization declares among its official goals “disrupt(ing) the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another;” and fostering “a queer‐affirming network … with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.” It also officially supports “reproductive justice,” a euphemism for abortion.

The New York Post offers additional reason to suspect that Chinese government-aligned organizations’ professed regard for racial equality is less than sincere. “The U.S. State Department issued an advisory in May noting that law enforcement in China had ordered bars and restaurants not to serve people who appear to be of African origin,” the Post reported.