REVEALED: Clergy who attended Pachamama ritual with future Pope Leo XIV

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic journalist Stephen Kokx has revealed that a person familiar with the 1995 Pachamama event that Fr. Robert Prevost attended shared with him the names of several Augustinian clergy who were present at the gathering.
In a video and article published Thursday morning on his Substack “Kokx News,” Kokx said that a “source” provided him with the identities of several priests who were at the meeting.
Fr. Charles Murr as well as Mario Derksen of Novus Ordo Watch reported on the event previously. They both noted that photographs of the proceedings were published in the book Ecoteología: Una Perspectiva desde San Agustín in 1996. A video of the symposium created by the Organization of the Augustinians of Latin America still exists on YouTube. It can be watched below.
Kokx explains that his source told him the priest who offered the Mass that incorporated the Pachamama ritual was Fr. Joaquín García Sánchez. Kokx reports that García Sánchez is a native of Spain and that he founded the Center for Theological Studies of the Amazon in the 1970s. Multiple websites confirm that García Sánchez taught at the Pontifical University of Peru, and that he wrote about and promoted social justice and Amazonian cultural initiatives for many decades. He died in 2024.
Other clergy present at the meeting, according to Kokx, were Fr. Miguel Fuertes Prieto, Fr. Giovanni Boffelli, Fr. Walker Dávila Rios, Fr. Eugenio Alonso Román, and Fr. John Lydon. Kokx’s source told him that Brother Victor Lozano and Fr. Enzo Romano were also likely present but that they could not verify with complete certainty.
Here are some of the Augustinian clergy who attended the Pachamama ritual:
1. Fr. Miguel Fuertes Prieto.
2. Fr. Giovanni Boffelli
3. Fr. Joaquín García Sánchez.
4. Fr. Robert Prevost.
5. Fr. Walker Dávila Rios.
Learn more about them and others here: https://t.co/MJliLXzqua pic.twitter.com/5f7wCxbUs2
— Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) March 26, 2026
Kokx recently interviewed Peruvian priest Msgr. Ricardo Coronado-Arrascue. Coronado-Arrascue was defrocked by the Vatican under Pope Francis in 2024, but he has vigorously maintained that the ruling did not follow canon law procedures, and that it was a form of punishment to keep him silent about Pope Leo’s past while he was bishop of Chiclayo in Peru.
Coronado-Arrascue previously represented several young women from Peru who said they told Prevost when he was their bishop that they were abused by a priest named Fr. Eleuterio Vasquez when they were minors. They publicly said that Prevost failed to handle their complaints properly. Complicating the matter further, Vasquez, also known as “Lute,” was recently granted a dispensation from priestly duties by the Vatican. Coronado-Arrascue has said that the move was the equivalent of a get-out-of-jail-free card, and that it was likely a favor that Leo gave to his “old friend,” as he and Lute have known each other for many years.
During his most recent conversation with Kokx, Coronado-Arrascue said that he is a former member of the Augustinian Order in Peru. He said that he too too knows some of the men who attended the Pachamama ritual. He explained to Kokx that they support liberation theology and Marxist thinking.
Kokx’s report focuses on several of the clergy who attended the meeting. Some of them are still in active ministry in Peru, including Fuertes Prieto, who is the current Diocesan Administrator for the Apostolic Vicariate of Iquitos. Fr. John Lydon is perhaps the most well known cleric who attended the meeting.
Lydon is the former Secretary General of the Organization of the Augustinians of Latin America. In 1993, the organization approved a new “creed” that declared, “We believe in God Father and Mother of Life.” Lydon spoke about his vocation with the Augustinians in a video released last year.
Lydon is by far the closest of all the clergy who attended the 1995 gathering with Pope Leo. Not only did Lydon graduate with Leo from Villanova in 1977, he lived with him at the Augustinian order’s house of formation in Trujillo, Peru from 1990 until 1999. Lydon has also worked as the Director of the Mother Cabrini Institute on Immigration at Villanova, where he has pushed open-borders talking points.
Fr. John Lydon was attended as well. Lydon lived with Prevost at the Augustinian house in Trujillo, Peru from 1990 until 1999. He also served as the Secretary General of the Organization of Augustinians in Latin America, which approved in 1993 a creed that referred to God as… pic.twitter.com/xIuKLQsp9H
— Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) March 26, 2026
For more details on the attendees of the meeting, visit Kokx’s report here.