Revealed: COVID bill gives $3.5 billion to AIDS fund tied to leftist Bill Gates

March 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “relief” plan that Congress approved this month contains massive giveaways to various left-wing agenda items, including $3.5 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is associated with the left-wing Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

As LifeSiteNews has previously covered, the bill sends $1,400 “stimulus” checks to most Americans while spending $14 billion on distributing experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, more than $500 million on foreign assistance for humanitarian emergencies, $204 million on State Department operations, and $41 million on USAID operating expenses, much of which falls outside of existing limits on money going to abortions. It also makes abortion groups eligibile to receive some of the $8.6 billion meant to assist global pandemic response.

The Western Journal noted that the AIDS fund lists the Gates Foundation as a “key partner” – so much so that it “has already received a staggering $2.49 billion from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to date and will receive an additional $760 million for the fiscal years 2020 to 2022,” raising questions as to why it needs government money when it already has such a wealthy benefactor.

The Global Fund’s association with Bill Gates raises further concerns about how the money will be spent in light of the Microsoft co-founder’s left-wing politics and spending priorities. Over the years, the Gates Foundation has spent heavily on climate alarmism, contraception, population control, education “reform,” and favorable press coverage. During the COVID-19 crisis, Gates has also emerged as a self-appointed public health authority, despite his lack of medical expertise.

Last June, he blasted the Trump administration for withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO) over its initial response to the coronavirus outbreak, despite the WHO legitimizing early misinformation from the Chinese government and opposing measures that could have better contained the coronavirus at the outset, such as banning travel from China. Last December, Gates not only defended government-imposed economic lockdowns but said Americans should not expect to return to normal life “even through early 2022.”