RFK Jr. adviser torches Big Pharma lobbyists over reaction to HHS cuts

(WND News Center) — Calley Means, one of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s advisers in the effort to MAHA, Make America Healthy Again, went into the lion’s den Wednesday and shamed health care and pharma lobbyists sitting in the room as he responded to a question at a Politico “Health Care Summit.”

Politico White House correspondent Dasha Burns asked Means about recent “massive cuts” to the number of employees at the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Fundamentally, what [Kennedy] has done is taken over a department that has utterly failed,” Means said, pointing out that the federal health agencies have done nothing but preside over a disproportionately sick nation and “an abject devastation of American health.”

Challenging lobbyists in the audience who laughed at his assertions, Means asked the media and others in the room to consider having some “humility” about the fact voters put Kennedy and Trump into office, “the two most popular political figures in America, by far.”

Turning to Burns, Means stated, “It is insane for you to insinuate that the thing standing between us and better health is more government bureaucrats.”

