RFK Jr. announces plan for US, Argentina to create alternative to globalist WHO

'I had a wonderful meeting with Argentine President Milei about our nations’ mutual withdrawal from the WHO and the creation of an alternative international health system,' RFK Jr. said.

(LifeSiteNews) –– U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Argentine counterpart, Minister of Health Mario Lugones, have inked a joint declaration reinforcing that both their countries are pulling out of the World Health Organization while unveiling plans to establish an alternative international health system.

Announcing the plans on X, Kennedy stated:

I had a wonderful meeting with Argentine President @JMilei about our nations’ mutual withdrawal from the WHO and the creation of an alternative international health system based on gold-standard science and free from totalitarian impulses, corruption, and political control. pic.twitter.com/08VLQgxrgK — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 27, 2025

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would be withdrawing the U.S. from the WHO “due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

During a speech at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 20, Kennedy justified the president’s decision, saying, “Not only has the WHO capitulated to political pressure from China, it’s also failed to maintain an organization characterized by transparency and fair governance by and for its Member States.”

“The WHO often acts like it has forgotten that its members must remain accountable to their own citizens and not to transnational or corporate interests,” he added.

Likewise, in another post on X, Kennedy declared:

Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international power politics. While the United States has provided the lion’s share of the organization’s funding historically, other countries such as… pic.twitter.com/VvWbVBkb6M — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 20, 2025

The full text of the joint statement reads:

The WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious structural and operational shortcomings that undermined global trust and highlighted the urgent need for independent, science-based leadership in global health. There are well-documented concerns regarding the early management of the pandemic and the risks associated with certain types of research. Rather than ensuring timely transparency, the WHO failed to provide critical access to information, impairing countries’ ability to act swiftly and effectively, with devastating global consequences. The absence of meaningful reforms, disproportionate financial demands, and the increasing politicization of the organization have ultimately led the United States and Argentina to withdraw from the WHO. The organization has shifted away from its founding mission, becoming increasingly reliant on voluntary contributions and vulnerable to the influence of non-scientific agendas. This diversion has distracted from addressing genuine public health threats. Withdrawal marks the beginning of a new path—toward building a modern global health cooperation model grounded in scientific integrity, transparency, sovereignty, and accountability. Our shared commitment is to cost-effective, evidence-based public health interventions that prioritize prevention, especially in children, by addressing root causes such as environmental toxins, nutritional deficiencies, and food safety standards. The United States’ Make America Healthy Again initiative is already showing historic progress. Deepening collaboration with partners who share these principles will drive innovation, reduce costs, and help build a stronger, healthier future. The Argentine government, for its part, inherited a devastated healthcare system and is now making rapid progress in rebuilding and strengthening it, with a renewed focus on transparency and quality care for all citizens. Real health threats demand urgency and gold-standard science. Under President Donald J. Trump, the United States is restoring a sovereign, results-driven approach—putting people above politics. Argentina, likewise, supports public health systems rooted in autonomy, transparency, innovation, and scientific rigor. We can no longer support a system that fails to protect our people or deliver on its mandate. The United States and Argentina invite all nations committed to scientific integrity, transparency, and the defense of human dignity to join us in shaping a new era of global health cooperation—one focused on results, sovereignty, and a safer future for all.

