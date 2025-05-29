RFK Jr. cancels $700 million mRNA bird flu ‘vaccine’ contract with Moderna over safety concerns

The HHS under RFK Jr. concluded that ‘continued investment in Moderna’s H5N1 mRNA vaccine was not scientifically or ethically justifiable.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has canceled a $700-million contract with Moderna for the late-stage development of an mRNA bird flu “vaccine” over safety concerns.

“After a rigorous review, we concluded that continued investment in Moderna’s H5N1 mRNA vaccine was not scientifically or ethically justifiable,” HHS Communications Director Andrew Nixon said in a statement.

“This is not simply about efficacy—it’s about safety, integrity, and trust. The reality is that mRNA technology remains under-tested, and we are not going to spend taxpayer dollars repeating the mistakes of the last administration, which concealed legitimate safety concerns from the public.”

Moderna announced the cancellation of the HHS contract on Wednesday, after the Biden administration had awarded over $700 million to the pharma company for the development of the mRNA injection, prompted by reported concerns over the spread of new bird flu strains to humans.

In a recent blog post, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA shots, named Kennedy as the mRNA lobby’s most feared opponent. For years, Kennedy has been one of the country’s most prominent critics of vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking thimerosal, a mercury-based component of vaccines, to neurological injuries, including autism.

The dangerous, even deadly track record of mRNA injections raises serious safety questions about the planned mRNA bird flu shot. After the mRNA COVID shot rollout, the injections were linked to at least a reported 38,615 deaths and 2,669,318 adverse events in the U.S. alone (with an unknown additional number caused by the mRNA shots but attributed to the virus); and they have been linked to an explosion in cancer.

It is infrequently mentioned that before the COVID outbreak, not one Moderna mRNA product had been brought to market, with StatNews noting that Big Pharma companies such as Novartis, Merck, and Roche had “abandoned” mRNA work “over concerns about toxicity.”

Eleven states have thus far pursued bans on mRNA-based “vaccines” due to their well-documented dangers.

Bird flu panic

In June 2024, ​​the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a new strain of bird flu detected in humans for the first time had a “potential for high public health impact.” They logged the death of a 59-year-old man in Mexico with “multiple underlying conditions” as a “confirmed fatal case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus,” despite the fact that Mexico’s health ministry said the death was due to underlying conditions that led to septic shock, Reuters reported.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly published cardiologists in history, has pointed to gain-of-function research as a likely explanation for a “jump” of bird flu from animals to humans, alluding to the fact that it has long historically only been detected in animals. He called for a shutdown of U.S. gain-of-function labs and warned that animal culling and bird flu vaccines would only create “more resistant strains.”

Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have also spent years funding research to “develop a bird flu pathogen capable of infecting humans,” as Alexis Baden-Mayer showed in an article published in 2023. Some of this gain-of-function research has taken place in U.S. Department of Defense-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Christian Westbrook (the “Ice Age Farmer”) detailed in one video Gates’ funding of Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka in Wisconsin to identify mutations in various bird flu strains that could have pandemic potential. Fauci has also funded Kawaoka’s activities since 1990.

Such funding of gain-of-function bird flu research is especially significant considering that people like Dr. Robert Redfield, former director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have for years warned of a dangerous impending bird flu that will devastate humans despite the fact that it has historically been detected only in animals.

In a March 30, 2022, CenterPoint interview, Redfield stated, “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s going to have significant mortality in the 10 to 50% range. It’s going to be trouble.”

Remarkably, Dr. Michael Gregor, a scientist and vegan who once testified on behalf of Oprah Winfrey in her “meat defamation” trial, has repeatedly claimed that chicken farms will trigger an apocalyptic virus that will threaten half of humankind. In 2006, he published a book called Bird Flu: A Virus of Our Own Hatching, in which he asserts that “leading public health authorities now predict as inevitable a pandemic of influenza, triggered by bird flu and expected to lead to millions of deaths around the globe.”

In Westbrook’s words, this could result in “a controlled demolition of the protein supply,” with elites using a bird flu to devastate traditional farms and promote synthetic food.

