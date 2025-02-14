RFK Jr. confirms Trump asked him to study dangers of the abortion pill

‘During the Biden administration, the NIH did something that was inexcusable, which is to tell doctors and patients not to report injuries’ due to abortion pills, RFK Jr. said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham after his Oval Office swearing-in as the new director of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed that President Trump has asked him to study the dangers of abortifacient drugs.

“During the Biden administration, the NIH did something that was inexcusable, which is to tell doctors and patients not to report injuries, and that’s not a good policy,” said Kennedy.

While being questioned during his Senate confirmation hearing weeks earlier, Kennedy insisted that “every abortion is a tragedy” when pressed on his abortion stance. He also indicated that it is important to know the “adverse effects” of every drug, including the abortion drug, mifepristone.

“I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy. I agree with him that we cannot be a moral nation if we have 1.2 million abortions a year,” said Kennedy, who is generally supportive of legal abortion, when questioned by the fervently pro-abortion Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

Kennedy said during his hearing that it is important to know and understand the adverse effects of every drug, including mifepristone, which is taken in conjunction with misoprostol to induce a medical abortion.

An open letter to RFK Jr. by David Bjornstrom, a retired California attorney and member of the U.S. Supreme Court bar, published by LifeSiteNews last month warned that the FDA, which now falls under Kennedy’s purview, is harming women by pretending that the abortion pill is safe.

Though mifepristone poses serious health risks, the FDA has chosen to ignore adverse events and claims that the abortion drug is “safe” in order to further a political agenda. … “According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, as many as 20 percent of the women who undergo chemical abortions suffer complications, four times that of surgical abortions, including a shocking number of deaths,” noted Bjornstrom. “Chemical abortions are over 50 percent more likely than surgical abortions to result in an emergency room visit, affecting five percent of women who use them. As many as five percent of the chemical abortions fail to expel all the tissue, requiring surgery to complete the abortion.”

Bjornstrom continued:

Chemical abortions are particularly dangerous in cases of ectopic pregnancy, approximately 1-2 percent of all pregnancies. The FDA’s own data reports the deaths of multiple women taking the abortion pills with ectopic pregnancies. Shockingly, the FDA does not require any in-person evaluation or ultrasound as a safeguard to diagnose an ectopic pregnancy beforehand. Ironically, while the drug manufacturer, doctors, and advertisers assure women that the drug is “safe,” even the FDA quietly admits that there can be dangerous, even fatal, reactions requiring emergency care, and that the abortion drugs do not even work in 2-7 percent of cases.

Planned Parenthood Action (PPA), the abortion giant’s political arm, was quick to express its alarm over Kennedy taking the helm of HHS and outrage that “access” to chemical abortions might be curtailed.

PPA also fretted over the future availability of so-called “gender transitions” for “young trans people,” a dangerous, burgeoning medical industry specialty that the Trump administration has said is “maiming and sterilizing” children through chemical and surgical mutilation.

“Though a protracted fight last year led to the Supreme Court allowing mifepristone access to continue, new legal challenges could raise the possibility that mifepristone will once again get caught in legal crosshairs and may not make it through with its current protocol intact,” anguished The Nation’s Aziza Ahmed. “With Kennedy overseeing the FDA, he could push for additional investigations into the medication, as he’s already sowed doubt about its safety.

