RFK Jr. hosts children with extra chromosome at HHS for World Down Syndrome Day

(LifeSiteNews) — Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. celebrated World Down Syndrome Day by hosting an event at HHS for children born with an extra chromosome, delivering an unapologetic, unequivocal pro-life message to the nation.

“It was a joy to spend time with so many wonderful children and families who came to HHS to visit Cheryl and me,” said Kennedy. “Your strength, love, and joy are truly inspiring.”

“We love these kids,” said Kennedy in a video posted on X. “They’re incredibly adorable and precious.”

Happy #WorldDownSyndromeDay! It was a joy to spend time with so many wonderful children and families who came to @HHSGov to visit Cheryl and me. Your strength, love, and joy are truly inspiring.

“Our job here at HHS is to make sure that these kids fulfill their entire potential,” said Kennedy.

The HHS camera then turned and focused on the parents of Down syndrome kids.

“These children are such a joy. They bring so much to your life,” said one mom. “They enrich your lives in so many ways.”

“To the pregnant mothers expecting a child with Down syndrome, I would just say: you are in store for an incredible journey,” said another.

“Just don’t be afraid,” advised another. “It’s a life full of just unexpected joys.”

“This administration really is behind individuals with disabilities and families and really understands some of the struggles that we have and the supports that we need,” said a dad.

Pro-life activist Anna Lulis praised Kennedy for “humanizing [the kids] in one of the most important places on earth.”

Kennedy was following a precedent set by President Donald Trump during his first administration when he, his daughter Ivanka, and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Down syndrome individuals at the White House for World Down Syndrome Day.

“Today we celebrate the lives and achievements of Americans with Down Syndrome,” said the president in 2019. “Vice President Pence and I will always stand with these wonderful families, and together we will always stand for LIFE!”

Today we celebrate the lives and achievements of Americans with Down Syndrome. @VP and I will always stand with these wonderful families, and together we will always stand for LIFE! #WorldDownSyndromeDay

President Trump has consistently affirmed the rights and dignity of children and adults with Down syndrome against “persistent myths and stigmas.”

“We will always support the dreams of those with Down syndrome, and respect and honor the sanctity of their lives, at every stage,” said the president during Down Syndrome Awareness Month in 2018.

“Together, we recommit to deepening our understanding of Down syndrome and learning more about how we can ensure the beautiful people with Down syndrome are able to fully participate in society,” declared Trump at the time.

“All people are endowed by their Creator with dignity and the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Despite some persistent myths and stigmas, even within the medical community, our Nation strongly embraces the undeniable truth that a Down syndrome diagnosis is an opportunity to embrace God’s gifts,” he explained.

“I stand for life – in all of its beautiful manifestations – and I, and my Administration, will continue to condemn the prejudice and discrimination that Americans with Down syndrome too often endure,” said Trump.

“Every day, they inspire us to live with great love, joy, and appreciation for our world and those who make it a truly unique and special place to live,” said the president. “Life is precious, and it is our moral duty to protect and defend it.”

