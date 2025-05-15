RFK Jr. promises ‘complete review’ on ‘alarming’ abortion pill data

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised a 'complete review' of the harms of abortion drugs following an 'alarming' report.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Department of Health and Human Services will conduct a “complete review” of abortion drugs, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday during a Senate hearing.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley pressed Kennedy on his past promises to review the safety of mifepristone, a drug used to kill innocent babies in the womb.

Hawley asked Kennedy if he had reviewed a recent Ethics and Public Policy Center report that found “nearly 11% of women experience very serious health effects,” following their use of the abortion drugs. That is “22 times higher than the current FDA level,” Sen. Hawley said.

The think tank reported in April that “10.93 percent of women experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious or life-threatening adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion, far greater than the summary figure of ‘less than 0.5 percent’ in clinical trials reported on the drug label.” The study relied on data 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortions from 2017 to 2023

Kennedy said he found the results “alarming” and promised to conduct a “top to bottom review.”

“The new data…is alarming and clearly it indicates that at very least the label should be changed,” he said. He said Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary would do a “complete review.”

Abortion drugs have flooded the country since the Biden administration ignored longstanding federal law and allowed the pills to be shipped anywhere in the country without any medical oversight. Of course, no abortion drug can ever be truly safe, since it directly kills an innocent human being. The drugs are now used in about 63% of abortions.

Kennedy’s comments are a positive change from Dr. Makary’s recent comments, where he suggested he had no plans to restrict access to the deadly pills.

Dr. Makary said he has “no plans to take action” on the abortion drugs during a discussion in late April at the Semafor World Economic Summit.

However, Semafor reported that the FDA may still act.

“There is an ongoing set of data that is coming into the FDA on mifepristone,” he said at the time. “So if the data suggests something or tells us that there’s a real signal, we can’t promise we’re not going to act on that data.”

The comments drew sharp criticism from Hawley, who called it “exceptionally disappointing to say the least” and said Makary was not off to a good start leading the FDA.

During his confirmation hearing in March, Makary pledged a review of abortion pills, vaccines, and food ingredients, as LifeSiteNews previously reported. The Johns Hopkins University surgeon and former editor-in-chief of MedPage Today drew interest from conservatives due to his criticism of lockdown policies during COVID.

As LifeSiteNews reported:

On the subject of abortion pills, which new Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Trump has asked him to study the dangers of, Makary claimed he has “no preconceived plans” but to “take a solid, hard look at the data and to meet with the professional career scientists who have reviewed the data at the FDA, and to build an expert coalition to review the ongoing data which is required to be collected as a part of the REMS [Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy] program.”

Liberal states have tried in recent years to make it as easy as possible for residents to get the drugs so they can kill the tiniest citizens. California and Massachusetts have flooded public college campuses with the drugs, encouraging young women to have abortions, instead of offering them concrete support in being a mother.

Similarly, New York has worked to shield abortionists who violate the laws of other states from prosecution.

In contrast, Republican-led states such as Indiana, Texas, Tennessee, and Louisiana have considered ways to protect women and innocent babies from the abortion pills.

