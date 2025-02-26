RFK Jr.’s former running mate Nicole Shanahan converts to Christianity from Judaism

'Faith is not about having all the answers but about trusting in the One who does,' Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former running mate and entrepreneur, Nicole Shanahan, said after her baptism.

ALTHERTON, California (LifeSiteNews) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate and entrepreneur, Nicole Shanahan, announced her conversion from Judaism to Christianity.

In a February 25 article posted on X, Shanahan revealed how she discovered Christ and ultimately decided to be baptized as a Christian along with her partner, Jacob Strumwasser, on January 19.

“Faith is not about having all the answers but about trusting in the One who does,” she wrote. “And when you find Him, you will know you are finally home.”

Shanahan revealed that part of her faith journey came from the realization of the existence of evil in the world and the revelation that Christ is stronger than any evil force.

“I’ve always believed in God, but I never fully grasped the reality of the devil,” she explained. “Growing up with a father who seemed overcome by his demons, I try to avoid ‘bad energy.’ He was addicted to alcohol and would fall into manic rages, yelling profanities at the wall.”

“He would scream, laugh, cry, and wail all in a single evening, alone downstairs in our home in Oakland. I was taught that my father was a ‘sick’ person, but I never seriously considered whether demons were real — until recently,” she continued.

Shanahan revealed that the catalyst in her beliefs was her last year in politics, saying, “Learning just how far some will go to inflict atrocities on innocent Americans has shocked me awake. Other unexplainable events have also forced me to reconsider whether we are waging a war not merely with flesh and blood but with spiritual forces.”

“Demons certainly exist, and Jesus is our covenant with God to fight them,” she declared.

“When I said ‘yes’ to accepting Jesus as my Savior, I felt something I could hardly put into words. It was like being wrapped in a warm cocoon while becoming a grounded, weighted, immovable obelisk.”

Shanahan further revealed that she views embracing Christianity as the fulfillment of her conversion to Judaism in 2014.

“For over a decade, I identified as Jewish,” she explained. “But now, with the New Testament in my hands, I see the world’s spiritual pain in a way I never could before.”

“It’s like a veil has been lifted, revealing a deeper understanding of the struggle between light and darkness,” Shanahan continued. “Today, I am a Jew for Jesus.”

Share











